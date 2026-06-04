Business News | Businessman and Sports Administrator Inderjeet Singh Rathor Elected Vice President of Maharashtra Gymnastics Association

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: In a landmark moment for gymnastics in Maharashtra, Inderjeet Singh Rathor, President of the Mumbai Suburban Gymnastics Association, has been elected as Vice President of the Maharashtra Gymnastics Association (MAGA) for the 2026-2030 term.

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Apart from his contributions to sports administration, Rathor is a prominent businessman with interests across multiple industries. He serves as Director of Shield Armoring Pvt. Ltd. and is associated with several successful business ventures, bringing extensive leadership and management experience to the sporting ecosystem.

Rathor's election comes at a time when the association is gearing up to accelerate the growth of gymnastics across the state through grassroots development, enhanced coaching systems, improved infrastructure, and greater opportunities for athletes to compete at national and international levels.

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Expressing his gratitude after the election, Rathor thanked MAGA President Shri Sanjay Shete, Senior Vice President Shri Manoj Kotak, and Secretary Dr. Makarand Joshi for their trust and support.

Sharing his vision for the future, Rathor said:

"Maharashtra has immense gymnastics talent. Our mission is to identify and nurture that talent from the grassroots level, provide world-class training opportunities, and create a strong ecosystem that enables our athletes to compete and excel on the global stage. We want Maharashtra to become a leading force in Indian gymnastics and produce athletes capable of winning medals at the Commonwealth Games and other major international events."

He further added:

"The future of gymnastics in Maharashtra is bright. With the collective efforts of our dedicated team, coaches, and athletes, we will work relentlessly to strengthen the sport, improve facilities, and create champions who will make the state and the nation proud."

The newly elected executive committee comprises experienced sports administrators from across Maharashtra and is committed to building a sustainable roadmap for the development of gymnastics.

Maharashtra Gymnastics Association Executive Committee (2026-2030)

President

* Shri Sanjay Shete - Mumbai City

Senior Vice President

* Shri Manoj Kotak - Mumbai Suburban

Vice Presidents

* Shri Uttam Latpate - Parbhani* Shri Inderjeet Singh Rathor - Mumbai Suburban* Mrs. Tanvi Shete - Mumbai City* Mrs. Madhuri Chendke - Amravati

Secretary

* Dr. Makarand Joshi - Jalna

Treasurer

* Mrs. Savita Marathe - Pune

Joint Secretaries

* Shri Deepak Sawant - Sangli* Shri Purushottam Darvhankar - Nagpur* Shri Sanjay Toraskar - Kolhapur* Shri Rakesh Kedare - Nashik

Executive Committee Members

* Shri Pravin Patil - Jalgaon* Shri Sanjay Mangodekar - Pimpri-Chinchwad* Shri Mayuresh Ekbote - Pune* Shri Harshal Mogare - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar* Shri Durgaraj Ramteke - Chandrapur

The election of this accomplished and diverse committee marks the beginning of a new era for gymnastics in Maharashtra. Under the leadership of Shri Sanjay Shete and the newly elected executive team, the association aims to establish a strong pipeline of talent, raise competitive standards, and position Maharashtra as a dominant force in Indian gymnastics while nurturing future international champions. With leaders such as Shri Inderjeet Singh Rathor bringing both sporting vision and entrepreneurial expertise, the association is well-positioned to drive innovation, attract greater support, and create new opportunities for athletes across the state.

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