Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced attractive deals and cashback offers on top-notch Samsung LED TVs across price ranges.

Customers can purchase Samsung smart TVs on EMIs as low as Rs. 836 and avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on every purchase.

Samsung smart TVs are mainly known for the cutting-edge quantum dot technology that delivers spectacular colour accuracy with deepest blacks and brightest whites.

Some of the top-selling Samsung TVs on EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include:

Samsung 81.28 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Black (32T4050) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,414

Samsung 139.7 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Black (UA55AU8000KLXL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,650

Samsung 216 cm (85 inch) HD LED Smart TV Black (UA85AU8000KXXL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 24,555

Samsung 109.22 cm (43 inch) (4K) Ultra HD LED Smart TV Titan Grey (UA43AU7700KLXL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,209

Samsung 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Black (UA50AU8000KLXL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,884

Customers can avail of a host of unique benefits such as the lowest EMIs, No Cost EMI plans and zero down payment facility on select products while shopping at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. They get access to more than 1.2 million products from the leading brands, while the chosen product is home-delivered free of cost. Shoppers can buy smart TVs on EMI Store from over 1,000 Indian cities. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

How to shop for Samsung smart TVs on the EMI Store

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the preferred Samsung smart TV model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit: www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

