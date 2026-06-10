Business News | Cabinet Announces Projects Worth Rs 4,703 Cr for Ahmedabad Metro Extension, Amaravati Office and Housing Complexes

New Delhi, [India] June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced three major infrastructure approvals cleared by the Union Cabinet, with a combined outlay of Rs 4,703 crore. The announcements cover the extension of Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A to the airport, and construction of a Central Government office complex and residential complex in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

"Cabinet approved Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A, from Koteshwar Road to Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad," the Minster said in the press briefing. The 6 km corridor will be built in 4 years at a cost of Rs 2,169 crore, with 4 elevated stations and 1 underground station. The extension will take Ahmedabad's total metro network to 78 km and is timed to serve as a key transit link during the Commonwealth Games 2030, which Ahmedabad will host. It will provide faster connectivity from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and GIFT City to the airport, connect residential and industrial hubs at Sardar Nagar, Koteshwar and Bhat area, and enable multimodal integration with railways, bullet train and bus terminals. Construction is expected to generate employment for around 2,500 persons.

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The second and third announcements focus on building out Amaravati as an administrative capital. The Cabinet approved a Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA) at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore on a 5.53-acre campus with 23.25 lakh sq ft built-up area. Central ministries and PSUs currently operating from Vijayawada and Guntur will get consolidated office space in Amaravati. The Minister also announced approval for a Central Government Residential Complex at Rs 1,235 crore on 17 acres, delivering 1,504 housing units with 31.3 lakh sq ft built-up area. With no adequate rental accommodation available currently, the housing will address a critical gap for Central employees posted to the new capital.

The three projects mark a shift from planning to execution in both cities. For Ahmedabad, the airport metro link will anchor urban development around the Sabarmati Riverfront and sports complex while easing airport-bound traffic. For Amaravati, the office and housing complexes together form the institutional core needed to accelerate relocation of Central offices and staff, driving demand for supporting infrastructure and services in the capital region. (ANI)

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