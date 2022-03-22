New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for extension of the applicability of New Investment Policy 2012 for the three units of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) located at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

HURL, incorporated on June 15, 2016, is a joint venture company by Coal India, NTPC, and Indian Oil Corporation. HURL is reviving the erstwhile Gorakhpur and Sindri Units of FCIL and Barauni Unit of GFCL by setting up new gas-based urea plants with the installed capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Ton Per Annum each (ILMTPA). The cost of three HURL Urea projects is Rs. 25,120 crore.

GAIL is supplying natural gas to these three units of HURL.

An official release said the three facilities integrate the world's best technologies aiming to meet the demand for urea in seven states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

The state-of-the-art based HURL plants are a part of the initiative taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of SCIL/HFCL in order to achieve self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

The commissioning of the three units will add 38.1 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country. The project will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but will also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry besides ensuring food security to the nation.

All three HURL units have various unique features like state-of-the-art blast-proof control room equipped with DCS (Distributed Control System), ESD (Emergency Shutdown System) and environment Monitoring Systems. There is no offsite wastewater disposal in these plants. The systems are operated by highly motivated, dedicated, well-trained Operators. HURL-Gorakhpur unit has India's first Air Operated Bulled Proof Rubber Dam of 65 metres length and 2 metres height. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)