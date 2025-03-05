New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the revision of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP).

The scheme has three components - National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), LH&DC and Pashu Aushadhi.

Also Read | Post-Budget Webinar: Time To Invest in Education, Skill, and Healthcare To Boost Employment, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said LH&DC has three sub-components - Critical Animal Disease Control Programme (CADCP), Establishment and Strengthening of existing Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries - Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU) and Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD).

The Pashu Aushadhi is a new component added to the LHDCP scheme.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 5: Eva Mendes, Biju Patnaik, Harry Maguire and Hiten Tejwani - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 5.

The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 3,880 crore for two years, i.e. 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes the provision of Rs. 75 crore to provide good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for the sale of medicines under the Pashu Aushadhi component.

An official release said that productivity of the livestock is impacted adversely due to diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF), Lumpy Skin Disease.

Implementation of the LHDCP will facilitate reduction in these losses by preventing diseases through immunization.

The Scheme also supports door-step delivery of livestock health care through the subcomponents of Mobile Veterinary Units (ESVHD-MVU) and improving availability of generic veterinary medicine- Pashu Aushadhi through network of PM-Kisan Samriddhi Kendra and Cooperative Societies.

"The scheme will help in prevention and control of livestock diseases through vaccination, surveillance and upgradation of healthcare facilities. Also, the scheme will improve productivity, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship in the rural area and prevent economic losses of farmers due to disease burden," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)