New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): In a step to strengthen India's space exploration infrastructure, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of a Rs 3,985 crore project for the construction of a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

The announcement was made during a cabinet briefing on Thursday, highlighting the government's commitment to advancing the country's space capabilities.

The new Third Launch Pad (TLP) will play a key role in supporting the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), enabling the launch of heavier payloads and significantly increasing the launch capacity of the LVM3 rocket.

Additionally, it will provide enhanced redundancy for the Gaganyaan missions, particularly the planned Indian Crewed Moon Landing mission, and future human spaceflight endeavors.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that the new pad will not only cater to the current launch requirements but will also provide scalable infrastructure for future space missions.

The Third Launch Pad will be co-located with the already established Second Launch Pad (SLP), making the best use of the existing infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed within 48 months, positioning India to meet the growing demands of space exploration.

The scope of the TLP project includes the establishment of several key facilities, such as a jet deflector, launch tower, and lightning suppression systems.

It will also involve the creation of propellant storage and servicing facilities for both liquid methane and cryogenic fuels, in addition to range systems and checkout interfaces to ensure smooth launches.

This approval is part of the government's broader strategy to invest in India's space sector. Several other significant projects were also approved, including the Semiconductor Unit under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Chandrayaan-4 mission, the Mission to Venus, and the development of the next generation of satellite launch vehicles.

Other initiatives such as the Gaganyaan follow-on missions, National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme, and the Digital Agriculture Mission were also granted approval.

In total, the Cabinet has sanctioned an investment of Rs 68,405 crore for a range of science, technology, and space-related initiatives, reflecting the government's focus on enhancing India's scientific and technological capabilities. (ANI)

