New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/Digpu): The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in countless lockdowns, with people increasingly resorting to social media to keep in touch with their friends and relatives.

Social distancing has led to decreasing real-life communication; however, this corresponds to an increasing user presence on various social media.

The benefits of social media are clear, with users being enabled to choose how who and where to engage other like-minded users. So far, however, no application has fulfilled social media's true potential in this regard. That's where Cachy comes into play.

"We're trying to create something that matters to audience; and that something is never easy", says Cachy Founder Moksh Popli. The idea behind Cachy is both simple and straightforward. Cachy's founders wanted to make sure that all people, no matter where they come from, can connect with each other based on what they think, feel, and do. People are more than just skin, with beauty not being limited to the beauty of the flesh. And it is for this reason that Cachy's specialized artificial intelligence algorithm has been invented. It is for this reason that Cachy is being set up. You are worth more than their pictures and videos are. And Cachy, therefore, seeks to give you the opportunity to show your true value by means of joining our platform. What's there to lose?

Catchy's unique features

Cachy is not only unique because of its employed specialized AI algorithm. To the contrary, their algorithm is just one of a collection of features that make this application truly special. For a start, Cachy comes with its own inbuilt end to end encrypted messenger. Whenever you message other users, safety and security is, therefore, more than guaranteed. Secondly, Cachy also enables high-quality media sharing while pioneering the concept of virtual "Clubs", providing virtual spaces where like-minded individuals can come together to share, discuss, and observe.

Additionally, the artificially intelligent approach will not only enable individuals to further their connections but also businesses. This is because Cachy's AI algorithm can also be empowered to match up potential customers to products and services that they need! It goes without saying therefore that Cachy is the right platform for you both if you're an individual that is looking for a one-stop-shop that makes your life easier, as well as if you're a start-up that is aiming to hit the ground up and running.

Message from Cachy's Founder

Cachy's founder Moksh Popli stated: "These past months have been very challenging for all of us here at Cachy. We're on a mission to create something that matters to audience; and that something is never easy, let alone during a global pandemic! Yet when the going gets tough, the tough get going." Launching soon in the United States and India, it is our intention to continue attracting the best global talent, so if you think you'd be a good fit to join our ranks, feel free to contact us", concluded Popli.

For more information, visit cachy.com

