Business News | Cairn, Vedanta Oil and Gas Reports ~25% Reduction in Absolute Carbon Emissions over the Last Five Years Through Decarbonisation Efforts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas, India's leading private oil and gas exploration and production company, has scaled its decarbonisation efforts across its operational sites, with ~25% reduction in absolute carbon emissions over the last five years. The company has also mitigated approximately 410,000 tonnes of CO₂e emissions annually and planted 800,000 saplings, contributing to its long-term afforestation and carbon sequestration efforts.

Also Read | Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Sales Hit Record Low in May, Reveals May 2026 Vahan Sales Data.

The company's ecosystem restoration efforts align well with the overarching theme of World Environment Day 2026 - "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future".

The company's continued initiatives towards environmental conversation reinforce the central message that preserving the environment is not an option, but an imperative. By focusing on restoring ecosystems, expanding green belts, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving water, it is driving real and meaningful change across its operational areas.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of June 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Restoring Land through Nature-Based Carbon Solutions

Cairn's land restoration and biodiversity conservation initiatives are spread across its operational areas in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, North-East and Gujarat. The company has completed plantation of 800,000 saplings over the past three years as part of 2 million trees plantation by 2030, which is equivalent to the carbon sequestration capacity of 20.5 million trees annually.

Through sustained afforestation and ecological restoration efforts, the company has developed around 4,000 acres of greenbelt area across its operational regions as of March 2026.

Scaling initiative, minimising carbon footprints

Pursuing a clear path to becoming Net Zero Carbon, Vedanta Oil & Gas is advancing its operational performance by minimising emissions through process optimisation, energy efficiency, improved reliability, and the deployment of low-carbon technologies.

Over the five years, the company has also conserved ~0.98 million kL of water, recovered 155,393 barrels of hydrocarbons through oil sludge processing and achieved over 86% water recycling in FY 2026.

The company has attained Gold Standard Pathway status for the reporting year 2025 under the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) - the United Nations Environment Programme's flagship oil and gas methane reporting and mitigation programme. Cairn has pledged a 30% reduction in absolute methane emissions over the next five years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)