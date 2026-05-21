Business News | Calvin Klein and Jung Kook Recast the Brand's Icons with New Collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Calvin Klein, Inc., part of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], today announces Jung Kook for Calvin Klein, a limited-edition capsule in partnership with global brand ambassador and pop royalty Jung Kook, marking his first fashion collaboration. Building on the brand's long-standing ambassadorship with the artist, the capsule reimagines Calvin Klein's brand-defining essentials through the lens of Jung Kook's personal style, merging the brand's distinct design language with his rebellious edge.

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"Partnering with Calvin Klein over the past few years has given me the opportunity to express myself through the brand's iconic style, and it's been exciting to work with Calvin Klein in this more personal, creative way," said Jung Kook. "As my first fashion collaboration, I wanted to fully immerse myself in the process, leveraging Calvin Klein's design expertise to leave my mark on every piece. This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling."

Blending biker attitude with Calvin Klein's storied design codes, the men's and women's 20-style capsule infuses the brand's icons with Jung Kook's authentic style. Rooted in underwear and key denim silhouettes, including the 90s trucker jacket and 90s straight and low-rise baggy styles complemented by graphic tees, sweatshirts and a racer jacket, the capsule's attitude and worn-in edge is further reinforced with distressed denim accents and racing stripe details. Throughout, personal and elevated details - special logo branding, interior woven labels, hidden embroidery, Jung Kook-inspired graphics and custom denim washes, as well as exclusive packaging - add depth and collectability.

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"This collaboration brings together two cultural forces at full power, combining the unmistakable influence of Jung Kook with Calvin Klein's iconic brand codes to create something with real impact," said David Savman, Global Brand President, Calvin Klein. "Through Jung Kook's lens, we're able to express a more personal side of the partnership, inspired by his individuality and passion for motorcycles, all interpreted through the Calvin Klein aesthetic. Together, we are reimagining our icons for today in a way that feels authentic, culturally resonant and globally compelling."

The collaboration launches with a cinematic campaign that captures Jung Kook's magnetic energy and rebellious spirit through a biker concept that takes cues from his passion for motorcycles. Dynamic portraits and a series of trailers shot by Alasdair McLellan portray Jung Kook as a modern icon embodying the freedom of the open road, uniting fashion and entertainment to create an immersive world that balances his larger-than-life impact with Calvin Klein's confident point of view.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein will be available in India in eight select Calvin Klein stores on May 20, 2026, 11 AM onwards.

The collection will be available exclusively at Nexus Select CityWalk, New Delhi; Ambience Mall, Gurugram; DLF Mall of India, Noida; Nexus Elante, Chandigarh; Jio World Drive, Mumbai; Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai; Inorbit Mall Cyberabad, Hyderabad; and Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore

Posters inspired by the campaign will be available at the participating stores as a collectable gift-with-purchase.

Campaign Assets: Click Here

Campaign Credits: Directed and photographed by Alasdair McLellan

Editorial Credits: Jung Kook for Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands, founded in New York in 1968. Shaped by a way of living that meets culture, the brand's distinctive, modern aesthetic informs its approach to iconic product design and influential brand storytelling.

Across underwear, jeans, apparel, accessories, home and fragrance, Calvin Klein creates essential pieces that translate its American fashion roots to an international audience. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2025.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.pvh.com.

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