Business News | Cambridge Acquires Publishing Rights to Dr. Vandana Sharma Diya's Landmark Study on Sani (Saturn) Across World Civilizations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: Cambridge Publishing has acquired the international publishing rights to Sani: A Comprehensive Study of Saturn in Global Tradition, a major scholarly work by Indian philosopher, author, and researcher Dr. Vandana Sharma 'Diya'.

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The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the book, which presents one of the most extensive contemporary studies of Sani (Saturn) and its manifestations across religious, philosophical, astrological, and cultural traditions around the world. Through years of interdisciplinary research, Dr. Sharma examines the evolution of Saturnine symbolism and its enduring influence on human civilization from antiquity to the present day.

Under the terms of the agreement, the existing Indian edition has been withdrawn from circulation. Cambridge Publishing is preparing a new international edition for release by the end of 2026. The publisher is also considering a revised title for the global edition to further enhance its accessibility and reach among international readers.

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What distinguishes the work is its unprecedented comparative scope. Drawing upon sources from Vedic India, Ancient Rome, Classical Greece, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Persia, Tibet, China, and the Maya civilization, among others, the book investigates how diverse cultures understood and interpreted the celestial body known today as Saturn. The study examines sacred texts, mythological narratives, astronomical traditions, folklore, ritual practices, and cultural symbolism spanning thousands of years.

The research reveals striking parallels between civilizations that developed independently of one another. Across continents and epochs, Saturn emerged as a powerful symbol associated with time, destiny, discipline, justice, karma, limitation, endurance, and cosmic order. By tracing these recurring themes, the book offers fresh insights into humanity's shared intellectual and spiritual heritage.

Scholars have described the work as a rare contribution to comparative religion and cultural history. Combining methodologies from philosophy, mythology, religious studies, history, astrology, and cross-cultural research, the book provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the global legacy of Saturn and its enduring relevance in human thought.

Dr. Vandana Sharma 'Diya', a respected scholar of Indian philosophy and religious traditions, dedicated several years to researching the subject. Her work seeks to move beyond conventional interpretations of Sani by situating the deity within a broader international context, demonstrating how planetary symbolism has shaped civilizations across the world.

The forthcoming Cambridge edition is expected to significantly expand the book's international visibility and introduce its findings to a wider audience of scholars, students, researchers, and general readers. The publication comes at a time of growing global interest in Indic knowledge systems and their relationship to wider currents of world intellectual history.

Academic observers note that the acquisition reflects an increasing recognition of the importance of cross-cultural scholarship in understanding humanity's shared past. By bringing together traditions from India, Rome, Egypt, China, Tibet, the Maya world, and other civilizations within a single analytical framework, the work contributes meaningfully to ongoing discussions in comparative religion, mythology, cultural history, and global philosophy.

With its international release scheduled for late 2026, Sani: A Comprehensive Study of Saturn in Global Tradition is poised to become an important reference work in the study of planetary symbolism and the interconnected histories of the world's great civilizations. The publication represents not only a significant achievement for its author but also a notable contribution to the growing global appreciation of India's intellectual and philosophical traditions.

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