Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that the CAMPCO Ltd (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited), a leading processor of agri-based products like arecanut, cocoa, rubber and pepper, and a manufacturer of chocolate in India, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Food and Beverage to digitally transform the business and unlock its next phase of growth. At the same time, CAMPCO aims to create opportunities for the socio-economic welfare of the farming community by optimizing an end-to-end supply chain network and promoting sustainable operations. The project is expected to go live in April 2023. The agreement to this effect has been entered into by CAMPCO President Kishore Kumar Kodgi; managing director Krishna Kumar, and general manager Reshma Mallya at Hyderabad on April 19, 2022. Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage: https://www.infor.com/nordics/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage

The CAMPCO Ltd is a multi-state cooperative society instituted in 1973 to uplift the Arecanut market and the farming community. Its manufacturing plant at Puttur near Mangalore was set up in 1986 to establish an assured market for the cocoa produced in the region. Today, the factory produces over 23,000 tons of cocoa-based products, and the company also plans to expand its portfolio with other allied products such as coconut, pepper, and rubber. To meet this burgeoning growth, CAMPCO aims to empower a 150,000-strong farmers' network with real-time market information to balance demand and supply.Visit www.campco.org and www.campcochocolates.com.

Also Read | Till Now, 7,17,046 People Across 29 Districts Affected Due to the Flood Situation in the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

CAMPCO faced the challenge of catering to India's northern and western markets from its Mangalore production facility in the south and needed to improve its demand forecasting. Additionally, gaining control over commodity price volatility is critical to mitigating the potential impact on the business. To address these modern challenges, CAMPCO chose Infor CloudSuite F and B to garner complete visibility across its supply chain and transform business operations with its deep expertise in the food and beverage vertical. Infor PLM for Process (Optiva) and Infor Birst BI solutions were selected to provide meaningful insights to make informed decisions. "CAMPCO's vision for our milestone Golden Jubilee -- "Saksham" -- is our commitment to build a robust ecosystem of arecanut and cocoa farmers in the country. To fulfill our vision, it is critical to address key challenges like constant price fluctuations and access to real-time market requirements that impact the supply chain and production process. Hence, we required a solid digital platform to accelerate innovation and stay competitive," said Krishna Kumar. "We're excited to embark on this growth journey with Infor and help our farmer community steer through modern supply chain complexities. Furthermore, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to reduce product development cycles and deliver faster to market." "Forecasting, demand planning, and scheduling are critical priorities in the food and beverage industry to improve scalability and drive the bottom line. Infor CloudSuite F and B enables manufacturers to stay current with the technical evolution required to innovate new product developments and drive seamless collaboration with suppliers, while meeting stringent regulatory compliance. Partnering with one of India's top chocolate companies in its endeavors to better secure farmers' futures is a prestigious win for Infor. With Infor's industry-specific solutions finely tuned in the cloud, we look forward to delivering the strategic transformation required to drive their next growth phase and gain a competitive edge," said Murali Manohar, Infor senior director and general manager for India subcontinent.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Threatened, Raped by Brother-in-Law in Kolar; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)