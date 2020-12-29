Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/ PNN): Bob Beri, Founder-CEO of RAB Logistics LTD, is a constant learner & a doer in life. As one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Canadian Service Industry, he is known for his conscientious approach to life. Bob has worked hard to be where he is today. As a businessman, he doesn't think only about profits but also about how to keep contributing back to society. In fact, it is this attitude of his that saw him working tirelessly through the Covid-19 Pandemic, ensuring the supply of essential goods, masks, kits, medicines, food, etc across the communities that needed succour during difficult times. Bob is the quintessential businessman-philanthropist whose vision in life is grand and includes building a legacy for his children & dear ones to carry on.

A Driven Entrepreneur, Bob Beri is a highly motivated businessman who is not oblivious to the fact that the market is a very volatile entity. He knows what it takes to succeed in the cut-throat world of business. It was this driving attitude that saw him give up the 9-to-5 routine and choose to become an entrepreneur. In his initial days, he has been a star performer as an employee, who is well-qualified, both in terms of theory and practice. He has been a topper throughout his school and college time and has done his Master's in International Public Relations and Marketing from the Cardiff University, UK. He has had an extremely over whelming career as one of the largest stockist and distributors of top FMCG MNC's like the Johnsons and Johnsons, Nestle, Kraft Foods, Vodafone, etc. At the peak of his FMCG Distribution Business, Bob handled a team of 70+ employees and with annual sales of USD 20 Million.

By virtue of an extremely successful career in the FMCG Business and overseeing the Logistics Division of his FMCG Distribution Company, Bob understood the nitty-gritty of the logistics business and developed deep passion into it. This led to the birth of Rab Logistics Ltd. which is one of the most sought-after Logistics and Transportation company operating in Canada & USA.

At the onset of his Logistics Venture, he himself explored the Trucking Routes in Canada, USA because of which his logistics business grew with a steady year on year growth. "Before acting like the CEO of my company, I was involved and worked in every department that include operations, despatch, HR, sales and accounts. Most importantly, I took training in professional truck driving, obtained license, drove all routes by myself to be able to understand the problems that our drivers would face and the actual costs involved. You cannot just open a company; hire people and drivers without knowing the costs, hurdles at every mile that your company delivers. Today my team is my family and the success of our company is highly attributable to our fantastic team. Miles to go before I sleep" said Bob Berry.

Since Covid has also dealt a big blow to the world markets, with an unprecedented number of people facing unemployment globally, Bob considers himself fortunate that he is able to transport essentials like food and medicines across the borders. In fact, it is his optimism, market-wise, that has him all upbeat about the future as well.

Bob takes active interest in the Canadian real estate market and is passionate about it.

In his words, "Right now in Canada, surprisingly, real estate market is at its peak during Covid. People have realized the value of living in peace and make most of whatever resources available. The first thing that comes in the mind of someone who wants to stop and settle down is having their own home and workplace. It is because of this sentiment that people started investing money in real estate and securing their roof" It is situations like these that strengthened Bob's belief in the fact that the market is a very volatile entity.

A Philanthropist Entrepreneur

When Corona struck Canada, like the rest of the world, socially-conscious entrepreneurs like Bob Beri took up the cudgels on behalf of the needy sections in the society. For the most part of it, Bob worked hard through the hardest of times, almost living an army man's regimented life. He kept on doing his bit by moving essential goods, masks, kits, medicines and food across the border. Even though Bob never took a day off through those months of lockdown, he still considers it "a very fulfilling experience" Speaking about that experience, Bob says, "I have always felt the need to contribute to the society, which is why I go beyond COVID to support other causes associated with animals, children, and healthcare." He adds, "I want to make a hospital for kids, a shelter for dogs, I want to allocate most of my earnings towards the betterment of the society & that is something, which inspires me every day."

In order to expand his business, Bob is actively diversifying and investing into sectors like Real Estate and Information Technology. He is always on the go whether it is his work or his vision. Another step ahead for him is the "Bob Beri Foundation", through which he seeks out public causes related to healthcare, children, animals & the elderly. Once he identifies the cause, he sets about building an infrastructure to address these issues in a timely manner.

To sum it up, Bob Beri is a focused individual, who has attained success as an entrepreneur because of his hard work and honesty. The most beautiful thing that he has done, as a businessman, is to invest back in society, which has given him so much. His dream in life is to take everyone with him, especially his fellow Canadians, on this successful journey. He hopes that his children will carry on his legacy of contributing towards the society.

