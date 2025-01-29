PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 29: Canara HSBC Life Insurance has strengthened its sales operations with the launch of Compass, a Sales Beat Management Tool designed to streamline processes, improve accountability, and enhance overall productivity. Compass is aimed at helping the company's sales teams plan, execute, and monitor their periodic activities more efficiently, collectively contributing to elevated customer experiences across the board.

Also Read | Home Decor Pieces Worth Grabbing at Westside.

With Compass, sales teams can organize, track, and manage leads seamlessly throughout their journey--from initial contact to conversion. The tool simplifies lead management by automating routine tasks, ensuring that every potential customer is effectively nurtured and engaged. This structured approach enhances efficiency, maintains consistency, and drives better results.

The platform also promotes greater accountability by enabling managers to assign and track tasks in real time, ensuring clear ownership and transparency within teams. By leveraging data-driven insights and analytics, Compass empowers teams to make informed decisions, optimize sales strategies, and identify new growth opportunities. Automation is another key advantage of Compass, as it reduces manual effort, allowing sales teams to focus on more strategic and high-impact activities. Its intuitive reporting and analytics dashboard further refines beat planning, helping teams work smarter and more effectively.

Also Read | Microsoft Scareware Blocker Now Available in Preview in Edge Browser To Protect Users From Online Scams; Know How It Works.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Soly Thomas, Chief Distribution Officer - Canara Channel and Associates Business, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "Compass is one of the key initiatives that we have undertaken to unlock the potential of innovative technology to drive operational excellence. This platform is designed to equip our sales teams with state-of-the-art tools, enabling them to deliver unparalleled results and enhance customer satisfaction. By integrating technology into our sales framework, we aim to set new benchmarks in efficiency and effectiveness."

With this initiative, Canara HSBC Life Insurance reaffirms its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance sales performance and customer engagement, ensuring a more agile and data-driven approach to business growth.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Established in 2008, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (51 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (26 per cent). Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company, holding 23% as an investor. One of the major bancassurance led insurance company with its head office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices pan India brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private bank.

For more than 15 years now, the Company sells and services customers through multiple channels and well diversified network of Canara Bank and HSBC located in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities of the country. The Company has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group space comprising of life, health, online term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through direct, digital, agency model and direct field force.

With the support of distribution partners, the Company is able to maintain an aggressive growth trajectory since inception. The Company continues to focus and invest in agile and technologically advanced methods of soliciting business, servicing customers and marketing products. With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, the Company intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their "Promises Ka Partner" philosophy.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535578/Canara_HSBC_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)