Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Canary Resorts, a luxury resort brand has launched Canary Islands Resort and Spa, Lonavala, slated to be Maharashtra's first private island resort.

The luxury property is based in Lonavala, a popular weekend hill destination in the state. The resort offers a white sand beach overlooking the lake, also the first of its kind in the state.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 40.

The Canary Island Resort and Spa, Lonavala is located amidst a 100-acre private island on the Salter Lake in Lonavala. Guests can access the property by a luxury boat service managed by the resort. The resort features 26 uber-luxe cottages and chalets, a global gourmet restaurant and a beach bar, a swimming pool, The Scarlet Forest Spa and plenty of curated activities for thrill seekers as well as those seeking a relaxed and comfortable stay.

Speaking of the island resort, Milind Valanj, Director, Canary Resorts, said, "The Canary Islands Resort and Spa, Lonavala is our crowning jewel. We are elated with the fact that our resort is a milestone for the state of Maharashtra. The property highlights our continuous pursuit of creating experiences that are forever etched in the memory of our guests. We hope our guests enjoy our beach resort as much as we enjoy bringing it to them."

Also Read | Microsoft To Add Teams to Its Online Store: Report.

The resort's special feature is its private white-sand beach overlooking the lake. On the beachfront, the resort offers a plethora of water sports activities that include jet-skiing, kayaking, water cycling, water zorbing, and banana boat rides typically associated with luxury beach resorts. The resort's White Crane Global Gourmet Beach Bar is designed to provide guests with an authentic beachside dining experience. The beach restaurant and bar offer a gastronomic extravaganza from around the world with cuisine covering Indian, Pan-Asian and continental delicacies.

The property would be managed by Zuper Hotel Solutions, a company operating multiple resorts around Mumbai and well known for their experiential holidays.

Elaborating on what guests could expect at the resort, Akaal Singh Manchanda, Director, Zuper said, "At the Canary Islands, Lonavala we offer discerning guests exclusively curated experiences like Chef-escorted vegetable and fruit picking trail walks, champagne breakfasts by the pool, moonlight dinners in the lake, angling, and nature walks. Our guests will be rewarded with experiences that they will cherish for years to come."

The accommodation facilities at the resort fall into three main categories. These include The Dove cottages which features 5 stylish and exquisitely designed rooms with well-equipped in-room amenities offering beautiful lake and mountain views. Under The Flamingo Cottage, the resort offers 11 well-appointed cottages offering uninterrupted lake and mountain views. The Woodpecker Chalet offers 10 wooden cottages with an old-world charm and contemporary design. The rooms are generously sized and include properly punctuated amenities. Each of these rooms offer guests a view of the Sayadari mountain range that towers around the property.

Prices start at Rs. 16000/- per night for the Flamingo category going up to Rs. 22000 per night for Dove category.

Reservations can be made on call 9152152000 or via the resort's website www.canaryislands.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)