Business News | Cannes, World Cinema, and India's Next Global Leap: Heights Group Sets the Roadmap for Cannes 2027

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19: The Cannes Film Festival remains the world's most prestigious platform for cinema, where storytelling, creativity, and artistic excellence come together on a global stage. Every year, Cannes showcases films that push boundaries, inspire conversations, and set new benchmarks for the future of filmmaking.

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For the second consecutive year, Kaifi Bharti, Founder of Heights Group, attended the festival to closely observe global cinematic trends, engage with international creators, and understand what makes Cannes the ultimate destination for world cinema.

Reflecting on his experience, Kaifi Bharti says:

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"Cannes is far more than a film festival. It is a masterclass in storytelling, filmmaking, and global collaboration. Every film screened here teaches you something about craft, vision, and the future of cinema."

While Cannes is often associated with its glamorous red carpet, Kaifi believes the true essence of the festival lies inside its theatres, where filmmakers, producers, distributors, and creators come together to celebrate cinema in its purest form.

According to him, Indian cinema possesses extraordinary stories and world-class talent, yet many deserving films never reach Cannes due to gaps in curation, positioning, and international festival strategy.

Recognizing this opportunity, Heights Group has announced a focused roadmap for Cannes 2027. The company aims to work closely with filmmakers, producers, studios, and emerging creators to identify, curate, and support Indian films that have the potential to resonate with global audiences while preserving their authentic cultural identity.

"India has the talent, creativity, and stories to stand proudly on the global stage. What we need is a structured pathway that helps our filmmakers navigate international festivals and present their work in the right way," Kaifi Bharti adds.

As part of its Cannes 2027 vision, Heights Group plans to facilitate the participation of multiple Indian films at the festival through strategic guidance, industry collaborations, international networking opportunities, and festival positioning support.

The initiative is not merely about increasing numbers but about ensuring meaningful representation for Indian cinema at one of the world's most influential film festivals.

With a growing international presence across media, entertainment, events, and content creation, Heights Group is positioning itself as a bridge between Indian storytellers and global platforms.

As preparations begin for Cannes 2027, the vision is clear: to strengthen India's presence at the festival and create new opportunities for Indian cinema to be celebrated on the world stage.

For Heights Group, Cannes is no longer just a destination it is a mission to help take Indian storytelling to the world.

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