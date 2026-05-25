Business News | Canon Quartz Unveils AUREON: Where Ultra-Slim Design Meets Classical Watchmaking Restraint

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25: Canon Quartz, India's design-forward direct-to-consumer watch brand with 28 years of watchmaking heritage, today announced the launch of The AUREON Collection -- an ultra-slim watch series that bridges three watchmaking traditions: Roman classical aesthetics, Japanese precision engineering, and Indian artisanal craftsmanship. Priced at ₹3,699 (MRP ₹5,299), AUREON combines timeless design language with accessible luxury, positioning itself as India's most compelling entry into genuine slim-watch territory.

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Built around an under-6mm ultra-slim brass case with stainless steel caseback and straps, classical Roman numeral dials, and four curated colorways, AUREON asks a defining question: What happens when Rome's visual elegance, Japan's mechanical precision, and India's manufacturing depth converge in one timepiece? "After 28 years of manufacturing depth, Canon Quartz is ready to compete on design clarity and heritage synthesis," said Jayendra Vadher, an industry-veteran watch artisan with 35+ years of craftsmanship and founder of Shree Sai Sales, the entity behind Canon Quartz's Made-in-Bharat timepieces. "AUREON isn't about adding complications--it's about honoring three watchmaking traditions and perfecting the essentials for the professional whose work speaks louder than their wrist."

Design Heritage: Rome

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AUREON's design philosophy draws deliberate inspiration from classical Roman aesthetics--an era when timekeeping was both functional art and architectural statement. The collection features slim, round case profiles that echo the geometric purity of Roman columns, while Roman numeral hour markers provide the timeless visual language that has defined formal watchmaking for centuries. Each dial layout maintains the balanced proportions and visual clarity that characterized Roman engineering: nothing excessive, everything essential.

Four colorways feature matching bezel-and-dial combinations, creating monochromatic elegance that prioritizes harmony over contrast. This design restraint reflects the Roman principle of gravitas--dignity through understatement, presence through proportion.

Precision Engineering: Japan

At AUREON's mechanical core sits the Miyota GL22 movement--a Japanese quartz calibre renowned for reliability and precision timekeeping. Miyota's decades of movement engineering ensure AUREON delivers consistent daily performance, allowing the watch's classical design to remain functional, not merely decorative. The collection also features 30M water resistance, ensuring daily durability. The GL22's compact architecture enables AUREON's under-6mm ultra-slim profile, proving that precision and presence need not be mutually exclusive.

Artisanal Craft: India

AUREON is manufactured in India, leveraging 28 years of Canon Quartz's watchmaking expertise and the deep artisanal knowledge cultivated across Shree Sai Sales' manufacturing operations. The collection's meticulously engineered brass case with stainless steel caseback reflects Indian precision metalwork traditions, while the stainless steel matte-and-gloss chain bracelet demonstrates finishing techniques honed over decades of component manufacturing.

AUREON's deliberate weight balance--slightly heavier than typical slim watches--results from intentional engineering choices that understand luxury is felt, not just seen. This tactile depth, combined with jewelry-grade finishing, positions AUREON as proof that Indian watchmaking has matured from volume production to design-led craftsmanship.

Target Audience & Positioning

The AUREON collection is designed for India's emerging professional class: entrepreneurs, consultants, architects, and creative leads whose careers demand precision and whose personal style reflects deliberate choices. AUREON sits at the intersection of classical slim-watch design and accessible luxury--delivering tri-heritage design excellence at ₹3,699.

Availability

The AUREON collection is available starting 20 May 2026 exclusively at Canon Quartz and Eternz. The collection ships pan-India with free delivery in 3-4 days and is backed by Canon Quartz's 12-month international warranty and 7-day exchange policy.

For more information, visit The AUREON Collection

ABOUT CANON QUARTZ

Canon Quartz is an India-based direct-to-consumer watch brand with 28 years of watchmaking heritage, dedicated to design clarity and enduring craftsmanship. The brand's collections--Dominion, Lucid, Rose Gold, Vintage, Maha Vastu, Green Dial, Serenite, and now AUREON--each carry distinct narratives while maintaining a cohesive philosophy rooted in heritage quality. For more information, visit Canon Quartz

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)