Business News | Capability, Not Just Capital, Emerges as the Key Differentiator for BFSI Leaders at People Matters BFSI Talent & Tech Summit 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: India's US$1+ trillion BFSI sector is expanding rapidly, fueled by digital transformation and an 8.7% hiring growth rate. Yet, organisations face a 42% skills gap in high-growth roles, while one in three employees considers leaving amid ongoing uncertainty. A global drop in entry-level hiring further strains the sector's future leadership pipeline.

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At this intersection of extraordinary opportunity and structural urgency, People Matters convened the inaugural BFSI Talent & Tech Summit 2026 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on June 4. The event brought together more than 210 CHROs, business leaders, and digital strategists from leading banks, insurance companies, NBFCs, fintechs, and wealth management firms, under one defining conviction: Capability is the New Currency.

In his keynote address, Pushkar Bidwai, CEO, People Matters, highlighted the growing gap between technology adoption and workforce readiness.

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"Technology transformation is moving faster than workforce transformation. The organisations that will lead the next decade will not be those that simply deploy more AI, but those that design work around humans so AI can work at scale. In a world where skills change faster than ever, capability has become the new currency of growth. The real challenge is no longer technology adoption; it is building the leadership systems, cultures, and frameworks where people and technology truly augment each other. That is where the next chapter of workforce transformation will be won or lost," said Bidwai.

Throughout the day, discussions centred on how BFSI organisations can build future-ready talent architectures in an environment shaped by AI, changing customer expectations, regulatory complexity, and new workforce dynamics.

In an insightful leadership dialogue, Dinesh Khara, Board Chairman, PeopleStrong and Former Chairman, State Bank of India, directly links the survival and expansion of the BFSI industry to a combination of human resource skills, technology, and AI, emphasising that the workforce must change and adapt.

"To truly achieve the scale of growth our sector aspires to by 2047, we will need more than just skilled human resources, we must also harness technology and artificial intelligence. Success will depend on our ability to leverage every available tool, integrating people, technology, and AI to meet the ambitions of the Indian economy as it transforms for the future," said Khara.

Addressing the critical need for executive accountability in people strategy, Anil Khandelwal, Former Chairman and Managing Director, Bank of Baroda, remarked:

"The real challenge before HR is not the employees. The challenge is dealing with higher management, especially the CEO and the board. Unless leaders recognise that owning human resources is a core business responsibility, organisations risk managing tomorrow with yesterday's mindset. In a decade defined by disruption, that is a risk no institution can afford."

Sharing Kotak Life's approach to cultivating these future-ready capabilities, Ruchira Bhardwaja, CHRO, Kotak Life, said:

"The question is no longer whether organisations are investing enough in learning. The real question is whether that learning is helping people solve tomorrow's business problems. Capability building must move beyond training hours and certifications towards creating experiences, leadership readiness, and organisational agility at scale."

A Gathering of the Industry's Foremost Minds

The summit's high-impact dialogue was shaped by an extensive lineup of top transformation leaders, including Madhavi Lall (Managing Director, Head - HR India, Deutsche Bank), Vishal Kukreja (CHRO, RBL Bank), Suresh Kumar Sivaraj (CHRO, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.), Nisha Rodi (Head - HR, NPCI BHIM), Manmeet Sandhu (Chief People Officer, PhonePe), Dr Harpreet Singh Anand (CHRO, Protean eGov Technologies), Ganapathi Subramanian (CHRO, Sundaram Home Finance), T Mark Fernandes (Head HR - Corporate, Kotak Life), Manjul Tilak, (CHRO, Piramal Finance Ltd.) and many more.

The summit concluded that enduring BFSI institutions are built on social and cultural capital, not just financial performance. Leaders warned that playing it safe with AI or resisting cultural evolution is the greatest risk, and that the future belongs to agile, customer-centric organizations that institutionalise psychological safety, renew capability, and make trust their competitive edge.

About People Matters

People Matters is Asia's largest and leading community platform of talent professionals, connecting over 500,000 HR and business leaders with a shared vision to shape the future of work. As a pivotal thought leader, People Matters spotlights ideas, trends, innovations, and expert perspectives that elevate the collective consciousness of the talent fraternity. Through high-quality content, research, learning experiences, and omnichannel initiatives across digital, in-person events, and immersive experiences, the organisation enables leaders to stay ahead in an evolving world of work. People Matters ' customised, innovative approach empowers CHROs, business leaders, HR tech solution providers, and startups to become the answer to tomorrow's talent challenges.

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