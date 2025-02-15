VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, a leading name in the construction and infrastructure sector, has been awarded a contract worth Rs1320 crore (Rupees One Thousand Three Hundred Twenty Crore Only) by NBCC (India) Limited, a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. The contract value includes all applicable taxes, duties, cess, and statutory levies. The project involves the development of Leisure Valley Phase-II Residential Apartments, Package-II at Plot No. GH 02, Sector - Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), along with a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance period of two years.

Expressing his views on this significant milestone, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, said, "we are delighted to be entrusted by our new client NBCC (India) Limited, a Navratna CPSE, for their project in Greater Noida and also thankful to them for their trust and belief in our capabilities. This signifies an important milestone in our client expansion and strengthens our position as a preferred partner for marquee projects."

The company remains committed to delivering the project within the stipulated timeline while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency. The company continues to focus on securing quality contracts from both existing and new clients across public and private sectors. With a strong track record in timely execution and operational excellence, Capacit'e is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

About Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited

Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited has established itself as a quality contractor in the building and infrastructure sector. Today, it is working with almost all major real estate developers in the country. Capacit'e has been rapidly emerging as a marquee contractor in the building space with good repute. The Company's sharp focus on the single segment of buildings, with an emphasis on technology, a robust asset base and the promoters' rich experience in the EPC space have enabled it to scale up quickly in the building space and become a well-respected player. Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for High Rise and Super High-Rise Buildings, Townships, Mass Housing, etc. in the residential space, Office Complexes, IT & ITES Parks in the commercial space and Hospitality, Healthcare Facilities, Industrial Buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space.

