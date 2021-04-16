New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Capgemini India has announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad to develop innovative solutions for aerospace, automotive and manufacturing industries.

The alliance aims to foster industry-academia collaboration particularly in the context of Capgemini Engineering and the application of low-carbon technologies towards sustainability and a positive planet.

The collaboration with IIT's Indian School of Mines will focus on developing a model-based systems engineering framework that will overcome challenges like product complexity management, net-zero sustainability solutions, enhanced safety and training in workspaces.

"The uniqueness of our collaboration is based on the digital co-innovation framework that we formulated with the IIT Dhanbad's accomplished academics and student interns," said Capgemini's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Nisheeth Srivastava.

He said the company aims to develop synergies with premier academic and research institutions.

"The collaboration with Capgemini will expose our students to state-of-the-art AI, IoT and other technologies," said IIT Dhanbad's Director Rajiv Shekhar.

"It will also support our faculty to integrate real-life case studies of intelligent industry technologies in the academic curriculum," he added.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. It is a diverse organisation of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. (ANI)

