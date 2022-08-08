Capt. Chahat Dalal, first Indian to get crowned as Mrs. Galaxy 2023 and marks history in McAllen, Texas

Texas [US], August 8 (ANI/ATK): One of the biggest events of this year, The Galaxy Pageants was held in McAllen Convention Centre which witnessed the moment of glory and pride as Capt. Chahat Dalal creates history by winning the glorious International Pageant Mrs. Galaxy 2023 crowned by Crystal Cavey, Mrs. Galaxy 2020-2021.

This year has been an eventful for Capt. Dalal since it was in June 2022 that she was crowned the runner up for Mrs. India Inc.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 Results Live Updates: Check Top Results, Highlights from Birmingham CWG and Updated Medal Tally.

The contest began with the opening performance where all the contestants of Ms division, Teen, Miss and Mrs division performed together followed by a short introduction of each contestant.

The competition had 3 rounds on the finale stage; the first subtitle was the swimsuit round where Mrs. Dalal looked stunning in her blue swim suit and flawlessly walked on the stage wooing the audience.

Also Read | Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022: Indian DOTA 2 Team Scripts History, Wins Bronze Medal.

For the high fashion round, Capt. Dalal was seeing wearing and showcasing her elegance. High Fashion round is one of the most exciting subtitles since the delegates are expected to showcase their sense of style. Capt. Dalal was styled by Kavita Kharayat and the outfits were by Apoorva Dixit, KAYJAY and outfit by a retail store named Veryme_Pune.

The last subtitle, the evening gown is the most awaited round where the contestant was expected to carry themselves with dignity, grace, poise and elegance. Capt. Dalal wore Neeta Lulla's creation and did wonders walking the last round of The Galaxy Pageants.

The Galaxy Pageants was a week-long event wherein the delegates had intensive rehearsals. The first day was the orientation where the delegates were introduced to the Pageant formally.

The interview round is one of the most important segments, which carries 25 per cent of the marking, where the delegates are expected to be able to express themselves and project a pleasant personality at all times. Capt. Chahat Dalal was looked stunning in her red outfit by Ken Ferns and styled by Kavita Kharayat.

Capt. Dalal made 13 appearances as a part of the Galaxy Pageants.

Capt. Dalal has been on the pageant journey since she was 18 years old and pageants are indeed her passion. Capt. Chahat Dalal was the runner up of Mrs. India Inc. and was applauded for her top 20 Q & A round and her top 5 Q & A.

She has set an example for many Indian women, especially the married ones - it is never too late to achieve your dreams. With her talent, beauty and confidence, Dalal has made a name for herself in the beauty industry.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)