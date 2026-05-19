Business News | Captain Polyplast Limited Secures Order for 500 Solar Pumps Worth Rs 11.8Cr from MSEDCL

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of micro irrigation solutions, with a diversified presence in the solar EPC market, is pleased to announce the receipt of an order for 500 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of ₹11.8 Cr (inclusive of GST).

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The receipt of this order from MSEDCL marks a meaningful addition to Captain Polyplast Limited's solar EPC order book, further validating the Company's capabilities in delivering large-scale solar pumping solutions to farmers. Aligned with the Government of India's PM-KUSUM scheme, this order enhances revenue visibility and supports steady growth in the solar pump segment, contributing to a more diversified business mix.

Commenting on the order winMr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited, said:

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"We are delighted to receive this order from MSEDCL, which is a testament to the trust that government utilities are placing in our solar EPC capabilities. Solar water pumping is a high-priority segment under national policy initiatives, and we have been steadily building our execution capabilities to capture such opportunities.

We remain committed to delivering quality solutions on time and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders. With a strong distribution network, favourable policy tailwinds, and an expanding solar EPC order book, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory in the years ahead."

About Captain Polyplast LimitedCaptain Polyplast Limited is one of the leading players in the micro-irrigation industry, specializing in the manufacturing and export of equipment for a diverse range of agricultural applications. Established in 1997, the Company leverages over 25 years of expertise and operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). It has built a strong distribution network spanning 16 states across India and exports to markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In recent years, CPL has diversified into the fast-growing solar EPC segment, focusing on solar water pumping systems and rooftop solar solutions, supported by strong government initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM scheme. The Company has also partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for polymer product marketing in Gujarat, further strengthening its business portfolio.

The Ahmedabad plant, which has now commenced operations, spans ~70,000 sq. ft. and is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency and profitability by enabling in-house production of critical components, thereby improving capacity utilization.

Looking ahead, CPL aims to increase the share of commercial sales, including non-subsidy micro-irrigation, PVC pipes, and exports, to optimize working capital. It also plans to expand its domestic and international footprint, while growth in the solar EPC vertical is expected to diversify the revenue mix further.

With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and product quality, CPL is well-positioned to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its leadership in the micro-irrigation and renewable energy sectors.

In FY25 (Consolidated), Captain Polyplast Limited reported Total Income of ₹ 289.77 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 35.11 Cr, and a net profit of ₹ 31.32 Cr.

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