New Delhi [India], February 20: Carbon Check (India), India's leading Validation & Verification Body (VVB), becomes the first Designated Operational Entity (DOE) globally to receive accreditation under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This prestigious recognition places Carbon Check at the forefront of global carbon markets, empowering it to validate and verify emission reduction projects under the Article 6.4 mechanism - a key framework that promotes international collaboration in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With only a handful of organizations globally that even qualify for this accreditation, Carbon Check leads the way as a credible and trusted partner in providing world-class validation and verification services for carbon market mechanisms.

Sharing more about this remarkable milestone, Amit Anand, CEO of Carbon Check, said, "We are proud to be the first DOE to secure this accreditation, a momentous achievement not just for Carbon Check, but also for India's leadership in global climate action. This acknowledgement reaffirms our dedication to upholding the highest standards in carbon credit validation and verification, ensuring transparency, integrity, and credibility in global climate mitigation efforts."

Driving Global Climate Action

Established under the Paris Agreement, the Article 6.4 mechanism facilitates the generation and trading of internationally recognized carbon credits from verified emission reduction projects. By earning this accreditation, Carbon Check (India) Pvt Ltd (CCIPL) will play a pivotal role in enhancing carbon market integrity, advancing credible climate finance, and accelerating decarbonization efforts worldwide.

Strengthening India's Climate Leadership

India has been a strong advocate for fair and effective carbon markets, and this accreditation reinforces the nation's global leadership in climate governance. Carbon Check's role in enabling high-quality validation and verification processes will help project developers, businesses, and governments meet their emission reduction targets while supporting India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

"This milestone highlights India's expertise in climate governance and market-based mechanisms," added Amit Anand. "We are committed to supporting stakeholders across sectors in achieving their sustainability goals through robust verification and certification services."

