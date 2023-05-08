New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI/Mediawire): Dr Vinay Tantuway described the specialties and benefits of Saw-based robotic systems and Attune Knee Implant

Total knee replacement surgery is a complex orthopedic procedure that involves replacing the damaged or diseased knee joint with an artificial implant. Care CHL Hospitals, Indore in association with Dr Vinay Tantuway is making the process simplified with the help of Velys robotics and Attune Knee Implant. The Attune Knee Implant, with its advanced features offering superior stability, mobility, and durability, is widely used for this purpose and its implantation with the help of robotics makes it more precise and durable to give optimum results to our patients. In recent years, the use of saw-based robotic systems in conjunction with the Attune Knee Implant has gained popularity in India due to its numerous benefits.

Also Read | Ambani Family Tree Chart: Know All the Members and History of India’s Richest Family.

Dr Vinay Tantuway cited that the Saw-Based Velys Robotic System is a highly advanced and cutting-edge technology that has revolutionized the way total knee replacement surgeries are performed. It enhances the accuracy and precision of the surgical procedure, minimizing the risk of human errors and improving patient outcomes. The Velys Robotic System utilizes advanced software that creates a three-dimensional virtual model of the patient's knee joint to create a customized surgical plan for each patient according to their anatomy and needs.

Opting for the Velys Robotic System in total knee replacement surgery, the patients of Care CHL Hospitals, Indore will have several advantages.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut News Update: 12-Hour Water Cut for Parts of Diva and Mumbra on May 10 Due To Repair Works.

Firstly, it provides real-time feedback to the surgeon during the procedure, continuously monitoring the movement of the surgical instruments and adjusting the cutting tools accordingly. This ensures that the implant is placed accurately and precisely, leading to improved long-term outcomes.

Secondly, the Velys Robotic System enables the surgeon to preserve more healthy bone and tissue during the procedure. This is because the system allows for more precise and accurate removal of the damaged or diseased tissue, which minimizes the need of removing the healthy tissues. This results in less pain, swelling, and stiffness after the surgery and a faster recovery time for the patient.

Moreover, the Velys Robotic System can improve the longevity of the Attune Knee Implant. By placing the implant with greater precision and accuracy, the system ensures that the implant is stable and secure within the patient's knee joint. This reduces the risk of implant failure or loosening over time, which is a common problem with traditional knee replacement surgeries.

Lastly, the Velys Robotic System can lead to a shorter hospital stay for the patient. Since the surgery is less invasive and more precise, patients experience less pain and swelling, and minor discomfort after the procedure. This allows them to begin their rehabilitation and recovery process sooner, resulting in a shorter hospital stay overall.

The Velys Robotic System in conjunction with the Attune Knee Implant offers numerous benefits for Indian patients undergoing total knee replacement surgery. The system's advanced technology and precision can improve the accuracy and longevity of the implant, while also reducing the amount of healthy tissue that needs to be removed during the procedure. Additionally, the system's real-time feedback and monitoring capabilities can minimize the risk of human error and improve patient outcomes. Dr Vinay is hopeful that there will be a substantial increase in the number of Indian orthopedic surgeons adopting this innovative technology in the coming years.

carehospitals.com

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)