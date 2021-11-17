CareerNaksha has done more than 15,000 personal counselling sessions in the last three years

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV):CareerNaksha, a Vadodara based ed-tech startup, has expanded its presence by opening up a career center in Jamnagar to explore the potential in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and build its presence across Gujarat.

The company has been delivering unbiased solutions based on students' strengths, personality, aptitude, interest, skills and knowledge. Employing integrated methods to help students meet their desired career options based on their strengths and weaknesses; CareerNaksha provides the best quality psychometric tests to understand students strengths and interests. Backed by an overwhelming response, CareerNaksha further plans to expand into Saurashtra and Kutch region.

With an aim to help people make the most important decision of their lives, Nimish Gopal (US returned IITian & Serial Entrepreneur) and Maulin Shah (Ex Adani & L&T professional and Nirma, IIM A Alumni) took the leap of faith and created an astonishing platform three years ago- CareerNaksha - where students can get all the answers, moral support and guidance that show them the best path for their journey.

The journey that started from Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad, Gujarat has seen its share of highs and lows but most importantly in the last three years, CareerNaksha has witnessed exponential growth MoM at the rate of 30-40%. Also, over the period of time, in the present digital era, the reach on digital platforms has crossed over 1 lakh with more than 1000 experts from various career options.

With all the growth that has been a great boost to the platform, CareerNaksha intends to expand further to become Gujarat's best career counselling platform and the most trusted one too.

Nimish Gopal, Founder, CareerNaksha says, "Tier 3 and 4 cities have immense scope in terms of providing offline and online career counselling - they need more unbiased information and guidance for access to quality rich education. In an approach to cater to that demand, CareerNaksha is expanding in Saurashtra, Kutch, and North Gujarat and looking for best partners to join hands in the journey. About the expansion, one milestone has already been achieved recently by opening up a center in Jamnagar. As per our collective data based on the study and research by the team, Jamnagar did not have many options in terms of certified career counsellors, top quality psychometric tests, as well as students there, had no exposure to many career options present in the existing market. Now, since there is a career center by CareerNaksha in Jamnagar, students who had to migrate to other cities for guidance and exposure will get it all in the same city, even those who couldn't migrate will have the access to high-quality services and practices because everyone deserves to have the career that's best for them in the first place."

With this step, the horizon for CareerNaksha is just getting wider as it plans to further expand its services in many other cities of Gujarat like Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagarh and Bhuj where people are not able to access good counselling and a one-stop platform for all career-related queries. CareerNaksha plans to reach out to the counsellors, psychologists, educationists and educational institutions owners to introduce various new models in the coming days.

Along with the students, CareerNaksha has great plans for the people serving the same purpose in these regions. Career counselling, an attractively growing sector has exciting opportunities awaiting for people associated with it. Hence, CareerNaksha is helping them get certified on counselling platforms. Also utilizing the platform that offers services and products like top quality psychometric, GlobalVidhya, individual growth is not neglected while meeting the noble purpose of serving the society.

CareerNaksha has done more than 15,000 personal counselling sessions in the last three years and continues to cater to thousands of students online as well as offline. The company aims to reach out to as many people in need as possible by providing affordable quality and unbiased career counselling for school/college students and early professionals in Tier 3 and 4 cities of Gujarat.

CareerNaksha is a one-stop platform that addresses students' educational journey by providing services like high-quality psychometric tests, career counselling and development. The platform is available online as well as offline and in Hindi, Gujarati and other regional languages. It is an unbiased destination where various educationists, psychologists, counsellors meet and guide those in need.

