Business News | Careers Are No Longer Linear. UWA's Global MBA with IIMK Certificate is Helping Managers Step into the Global Market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: The global economy today houses a highly competitive labour market. Over 52% of professionals globally are seeking new roles, yet nearly 80% feel unprepared to navigate the job market due to skills gaps and uncertainty about standing out. The same 2026 LinkedIn Research report states that professionals are changing roles and industries more frequently than ever, reflecting a move towards more fluid, non-linear careers. In this context, the idea of a fixed "career path" is quietly disappearing. As AI and automation continue to reshape work, the shelf life of specialised expertise is shrinking. What endures is something more fundamental: the ability to think strategically, make sound decisions under uncertainty, and lead across contexts. Career progression is no longer defined by where you start, but by how well you adapt.

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This shift is changing what it takes to succeed. As professionals move into more senior roles, success depends less on technical depth and more on enterprise-level thinking. Understanding how finance, strategy, operations, and people intersect has become critical. The ability to connect these elements and act decisively is what separates managers from leaders.

Why do programs such as The University of Western Australia's (UWA) global MBA stand out?

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In the first year, participants build a strong foundation in business and leadership through six modules delivered by IIM Kozhikode. This phase develops core capabilities in strategy, management, and decision-making, equipping professionals with the clarity and confidence to move beyond functional roles and start thinking at an enterprise level.

In the second year, learners progress into a global context with six advanced modules from UWA. This stage sharpens global business perspective, cross-market decision-making, and leadership readiness, enabling professionals to operate confidently in international environments and step into larger, more strategic roles.

International recognition plays a crucial role

UWA is ranked #1 in Western Australia and 77th in the world (QS 2026), reinforcing the program's global standing. With 13 cohorts delivered and over 1,800 learners globally, it reflects sustained demand from professionals across industries and regions. The UWA Business School is accredited by EQUIS and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Keeping managers at the forefront of innovation

The curriculum also acknowledges the growing role of technology in leadership. Through dedicated AI masterclasses led by industry experts, participants explore how emerging technologies are shaping decision-making, business models, and competitive dynamics.

Some of these include:

* AI in organisational behaviour - from feedback loops to emotional intelligence bots

* Build and test MVPs using GenAI - from idea to market in 60 minutes

* AI agent driven financial statement analysis

What does the future look like for business professionals?

As Indian businesses expand globally and multinational firms deepen their presence in the country, professionals are increasingly expected to operate across markets, functions, and cultures. Career growth is no longer tied to a single domain or industry. It depends on the ability to apply skills in varied contexts, make strategic decisions, and adapt to evolving business environments.

UWA's MBA - Global reflects this shift. It is not about preparing for a specific role, but about building the kind of thinking that allows professionals to move across roles, industries, and challenges with confidence.

For more information, visit:https://globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba/

Resources:

LinkedIn Research: Nearly 80% of people feel unprepared to find a job in 2026, as two-thirds of recruiters say it's harder to find quality talent

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