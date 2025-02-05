New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The cargo volumes handled by Indian ports year-over-year have been rising, with a growing economy and in line with its exports.

The cargo handled at major Ports has increased from 581.34 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 819.23 million tonnes in financial year 2023-24, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent which is comparable to global standards, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session.

During 2023-24, the cargo handled consisted of 33.8 per cent liquid bulk, 44.04 per cent dry bulk, and 22.16 per cent container cargo.

Infrastructure development and capacity augmentation of major ports is a continuous process.

It involves the construction of new berths and terminals, mechanization of existing berths and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting larger vessels, development of road and rail connectivity, the minister said in his written reply.

Further, Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra has been approved to be developed as the mega container port in the country catering the requirement of handling new generation mega size container vessels, he apprised the Parliament.

Based on consultation with major ports, state maritime boards, Ministry of Railway and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 107 road and rail connectivity infrastructure gaps for major and non-major ports have been identified and included in the Comprehensive Port Connectivity Plan (CPCP) prepared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in September 2022.

These projects aim to enhance connectivity between ports and domestic production / consumption centres.

The government has taken various steps to streamline logistics for export-oriented industries such as the construction of new berths, terminals and parking plazas, mechanization / modernisation / optimisation of existing berths and terminals, streamlining of processes through digitalisation, expansion of hinterland connectivity through rail and road. (ANI)

