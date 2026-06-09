Business News | CARNIVAL CASTLE PRIVATE THEATRES :Hyderabad's Premier Private Theater & Surprise Celebration Destination

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9: Carnival Castle Private Theatres has successfully hosted 50,000+ happy customers across Hyderabad in just three years, emerging as one of the city's fastest-growing celebration and entertainment brands.

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Since its launch in 2023, Carnival Castle has transformed the celebration landscape with its unique concept of private theatre experiences and instant surprise setups, allowing customers to create memorable moments without the hassle of traditional event planning. With celebration setups ready in as little as 9 minutes, the brand has become a preferred choice for birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, baby showers, farewells, and corporate events.

Operating from three prime locations in Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Miyapur, Carnival Castle serves thousands of couples, families, students, professionals, and corporate teams every year. The milestone of 7,500+ successful celebrations reflects the growing demand for personalized, private, and affordable celebration experiences in Hyderabad.

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The 9-Minute Celebration Magic

What sets Carnival Castle apart is its signature 9-Minute Celebration Setup. From romantic proposals and birthdays to anniversaries, baby showers, and corporate gatherings, customers can walk in, choose their occasion, and step into a beautifully decorated private theatre within minutes.

Known for its wide range of celebration themes and eye-catching decor setups, Carnival Castle has become a favorite destination for creating memorable experiences without weeks of planning.

"Our goal is to make every celebration special, spontaneous, and stress-free. Whether it's a last-minute surprise or a planned event, we ensure every guest walks into a celebration they'll never forget," says Founder Ade Nithin Kumar.

A Complete Celebration Destination

Carnival Castle has become one of Hyderabad's most preferred celebration venues for:

Kids' Birthday Parties

Surprise Celebrations

Anniversaries

Marriage Proposals

Bride-to-Be Events

Corporate Gatherings

Private Movie Experiences

Known for its premium interiors, stunning themed decor, and personalized celebration experiences, the brand offers everything under one roof--including photography, custom cakes, food, luxury decorations, and surprise setups.

Premium Celebrations, Made Affordable

Carnival Castle is redefining luxury celebrations by making them accessible to everyone. With private theatre celebration packages starting at just ₹1,999, customers can enjoy a fully decorated private venue, dedicated event support, and a memorable experience without the high costs associated with traditional event spaces.

Premium packages ranging up to ₹15,999 offer enhanced decor, dining experiences, professional photography, and fully customized celebrations tailored to individual preferences.

Why Customers Choose Carnival Castle

From families and young couples to corporate teams and celebrities, Carnival Castle has become a trusted destination for creating unforgettable moments.

Its unique combination of:

100% Private Theatre Experience

Premium Ambience

Affordable Pricing

Quick Setup Services

End-to-End Celebration Management

has made it one of Hyderabad's most talked-about celebration brands.

A Preferred Choice Among Celebrities and Influencers

Carnival Castle has emerged as a preferred celebration destination for celebrities, influencers, content creators, and public figures seeking private, premium, and hassle-free experiences.

Key Highlights

- 7,500+ Celebrations Successfully Hosted across Hyderabad in just 3 years- Celebration-Ready in Just 9 Minutes with quick and hassle-free surprise setups- A Preferred Destination for Kids' Birthday Parties, anniversaries, proposals, and special occasions- Trusted by Celebrities, Influencers, Families, and Corporate Groups- Premium Interiors & Luxury-Themed Decor- Affordable Private Theatre Packages Starting at Just ₹1,999- 100% Private Theatre Experience- Three Prime Locations Across Hyderabad - Kondapur, Gachibowli & Miyapur- Complete Celebration Ecosystem including decor, cakes, photography, food, and customized surprises under one roof

CONNECT WITH CARNIVAL CASTLEWebsite: www.carnivalcastle.comPhone: +91 83414 28342Instagram: @carnival_castle_YouTube: @carnivalcastleprivatetheatresFacebook: carnivalcastlehyderabadLocations: Kondapur | Gachibowli | Miyapur, Hyderabad, Telangana

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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