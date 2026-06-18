Business News | Carro Enters Australia with CarPlace Acquisition to Bring Better, Transparent Car Buying and Selling Experience to Australians

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 18: Carro, Asia Pacific's leading online automotive marketplace[1], has announced the acquisition of CarPlace, a leading Australian used car platform. This deal will give Carro a physical presence in 3 out of the 4 largest markets[2] in Australia in one swoop.

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CarPlace is a leading used car sales player operated by Autoleague, one of Australia's largest automotive groups. Autoleague remains a strategic shareholder of CarPlace and joins Carro as a strategic investor.

With this acquisition, Carro aims to deliver a hassle-free, trustworthy experience and end-to-end ecosystem benefits both to dealers and end retail customers, as it scales up digital capabilities by deploying proprietary technologies and workflows in areas such as vehicle inspections, inventory tracking, asset management, leads management, customer experience and lifecycle management, dealer networks and more.

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"We've found an ideal strategic partner in Autoleague to power our ambitions in Australia and we're really excited about the potential to grow into a leading business in Australia," says Aaron Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Carro. "Australia is one of the largest used car markets in Asia Pacific, with a consistent annual sales volume of 2.3 million used cars[2] and fast-growing EV penetration. We believe the market is ripe for a platform like Carro to transform the used car landscape and deliver a better, convenient, more transparent customer experience that is powered by technology and AI."

On top of strengthening the pre-owned Retail business in Australia, Carro expects to grow Wholesale operations, as it now becomes one of the few Asia Pacific players capable of serving the Japan-Australia import corridor.

"Building and maintaining a strong dealer network has always been key for all the markets we're in," says Tan. "Carro has a track record of partnering with local dealers to support their growth, and we welcome 'win-win' partnerships in Australia. We're confident in our strong Wholesales capabilities, thanks to our presence in Japan which puts us in a very strong position to bring in popular Pre-Owned and Brand New Japanese models that Australians have grown to trust and love."

"It's really a fantastic opportunity to partner and be a strategic shareholder in Carro," says Dan Kawai, Managing Director and CEO of Autoleague. "We've seen Carro's technology infrastructure, streamlined operations and unwavering commitment to transparency within the industry, and we're confident in their goal to become a leading player in Australia and the top choice for customers. We're supportive of Carro's ambitions in Australia and are committed to working closely together to achieve that."

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's leading online automotive marketplace[1]. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. In 2025, Carro expanded its product line to include Brand New cars in Singapore and Malaysia, offering customers even more options.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 4,500 employees across Asia Pacific:

- Carro, Asia Pacific's leading online automotive marketplace (excluding Mainland China and India) with a strong key presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR and Australia

- Carro Care, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities

- Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

- MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

- Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

- Kaidee, one of the largest online shopping and classifieds platform in Thailand

- Driven Communications, a leading Malaysian integrated digital content & marketing services agency including notable sites like paultan.org

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co.

[1] Excluding Mainland China and India[2] Australian Automotive Dealer Association

About CarPlace

Carplace is a leading Australian online used car platform focused on transforming the buying and selling experience through a digital-first, customer-centric approach. By combining a nationwide online inventory across retail and wholesale with sites in Perth, Brisbane, and more recently Melbourne, the company provides customers with flexible options including click-and-collect, home delivery and streamlined trade-ins. Committed to driving confidence, Carplace differentiates its retail model by offering a 7-day return guarantee and a 3-month warranty on every vehicle, ensuring a transparent and convenient service for its customers.

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