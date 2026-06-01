Business News | CASHurDRIVE Continues Winning Momentum with Back-to-Back Business Mandates

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), a leading transit media and mobility solutions company, has announced the receipt of multiple business mandates across advertising and mobility-related services. The developments reflect the Company's continued business momentum and strengthen revenue visibility through a combination of long-term and short-duration engagements.

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Key Business Updates

- 10-Year EV Charging Station Mandate Awarded: Received an LoA for the establishment, operation, and maintenance of EV Charging Stations. Commissioning is scheduled within 90 days from site handover, followed by a 10-year O&M period.

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- ₹3.29 Crore Outdoor Advertising Order Secured: Received a work order for the execution of outdoor advertising campaigns across multiple locations in India. The campaign is scheduled for execution within one month.

- ₹2.12 Crore OOH Advertising Order from Leading Mobility Platform: Received a purchase order for Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising services from a leading multinational mobility and technology platform company. Execution is expected to be completed within 40 days.

Together, these engagements provide a blend of long-term operational visibility and near-term execution opportunities, while further strengthening the Company's business pipeline and client portfolio.

Commenting on order win, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said: "The diverse nature of these mandates highlights the opportunities emerging across both media and mobility-linked services. As we continue to strengthen our order pipeline, our focus remains on execution, client relationships, and building a scalable business platform that supports long-term growth."

About CashUrDrive Marketing Limited

Founded in 2009, CashUrDrive Marketing Limited ("CUD" or "the Company") is one of India's fastest-growing out-of-home and transit media companies, pioneering sustainable and technology-driven advertising solutions. With a strong presence across major cities, CUD integrates transit, digital, outdoor, and green media assets to deliver impactful visibility for leading brands. The Company's focus on innovation, exclusive media rights, and expansion into EV charging station advertising has positioned it as a new-age leader in the evolving media landscape. Guided by a vision to make advertising more effective, eco-friendly, and inclusive, CUD continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences on the move.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹192.38 crore, EBITDA of ₹39.29 crore, and Net Profit of ₹29.40 crore.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in August, 2025.

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