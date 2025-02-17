ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Organized by Habib Hasim Mithiborwala, Catalyst Entertainment--a leading production house and event company--successfully hosted the third season of the Indian Pride Walk (IPW) and the Indian Excellence Award (IEA) on February 9, 2025, in Mumbai. The event featured a stunning array of performances, beauty pageant rounds, runway modelling, and award presentations, celebrating the talent and excellence of Indian men and women.

The evening began with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a Ganesh Vandana, which set a vibrant tone for the event. Habib Hasim Mithiborwala, an actor, celebrity anchor, businessman, producer, and philanthropist, organized the event, which was powered by "The Habib Show," with "New Lovely Shoes" as its association partner. The charismatic Sonika Chopra served as the host, engaging the audience throughout the evening.

The program featured four captivating dance performances by Anshita Hankare and Pranvita Hankare, mesmerizing the audience with their graceful movements. The beauty pageant round allowed contestants to showcase their talents and poise, followed by the Title Holders round, where winners of various pageants introduced themselves and displayed their skills. The fashion runway round and a Q&A session with the beauty pageants added even more excitement to the night.

The event also honoured esteemed jury members Rakshhaa Karwa, Jayashree Nair, and Natasha Gracious (the Season 2 winner). Additionally, the grand event recognized the contributions of media and advertising partners, including Times Applaud, Simca Advertising Ltd., Seventy9 Media, and Khabar 24.

Various partners supported the event, including Akshay Chaudhari from Vasudha Creation, Priyanka Raut, Shamim Dhamasker (makeup partner), Pandhari Vasant Pawar from Smart Key Health Enterprises, Ketu Jain (hoarding fashion designer), Diyaa Khatib (Western outfit designer), Divyaa (Indian outfit designer), Sangita Alshi, Madhavi Gangwani from M K Aesthetics, Dr. Khushal Gangwani from Oramax, Santosh Hankare from Pransh Cinematics, Ms. Simran Seth from SS Bakes, and Lim Subba (fashion choreographer).

The event also included the recognition of the models who participated in the Fashion Runway, featuring the following individuals:

- Zarna Sanghvi (Show Opener), Rupika Grover (Show Stopper), Komal Malhotra, Anita Majoo Proothi, Akanksha Bansal, Rennu Rangachari, Dimple Zaveri, Neelam Kamble, Swati Bhosale, Smita More, Anju Gupta, Ankita Saxena, Tejaswini Surkar, Muskaan Gupta, Priyanka Jain, Mayuri Dapke, Dhanashri Shedag, Payal Sharma, Sanyogita Pujari, Risha Motwani, Ranjula Ray, Amara Rajput, Pankh Gaur, Margaret Irudayaraj, Swati Raut, Tasnim & Shaurya Kadav.

The highlight of the runway show was Rupika Grover's solo walk, which featured organizer Habib Mithiborwala. The show opener, Zarna Sanghvi, also had a solo walk alongside fashion designer Diyaa Khatib and fashion choreographer Lim Subba.

In addition to these stunning walks, the event included entertaining performances by organizer Habib Mithiborwala, legendary actress and singer Padmini Kolhapure Ji, actress Siya Patil, singer Raja Hasan, Romesh Kalra (director of YRKKH and Anupama), sensational diva Zainab Patra, and actor Vaquar Shaikh. Their humour and wit kept the audience thoroughly entertained.

The audience particularly enjoyed the songs "Sareaam Mohabbat," "Rab Kho Gaya," and "Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai," which were produced by Habib Mithiborwala of Catalyst Entertainment and screened during the event.

Catalyst Entertainment launched three official hoardings and billboards during the event, which were displayed at prime locations in Mumbai. The first hoarding was placed near Lokhandwala Market in Andheri, the second opposite the Lotus Petrol Pump in Jogeshwari West and the third at Infinity 2 Mall in Malad.

The hoardings featured various actors, including Habib Mithiborwala, Anjulika Bhagchandani (who is also the fashion executive of the show), Rupika Grover, Manisha Naiknaware, Anita Proothi, Akanksha Bansal, Rita Bhalla and Patsy June (an international model). Other notable team members featured on the hoardings were Monty Panesar (Fashion Photographer), Seventy9 Media (Editor), Ketu Jain (Fashion Designer), Diyaa Khatib (Fashion Designer), and Shamim Dhamasker (Makeup Team Head). The billboards were installed by their outdoor media and advertising partner, Simca Advertising Ltd.

The event also celebrated the winners of the beauty pageant. Kusum Singh was named the Miss Category Winner of IPW 2025, while Manisha Naiknaware won the Category. Purva Kamble was the 1st Runner-Up in the Miss Category, and Sana Sirohi took home the title of 2nd Runner-Up in the same category. In the Category, Dr. Kirtida Vora was the 1st Runner-Up, followed by Sarika Hirwale and Kkamini Bhange as the 2nd Runners-Up. Shigy Sajju and Vaishali K Chavan were also awarded subtitles in the Category.

The event featured a grand felicitation ceremony where the title holders walked the runway. The show was opened by Show Opener: Rita Bhalla. The title holders honoured included:

- Queen: Shrutika Samrat Mohite, Princess: Miss Vishakha S. Petkar, Stunning Lady: Elizabeth Rajan, Shining Star: Sia Parab, Beauty with Purpose: Anjulika Bhagchandani, Beauty with Brains: Chandrani Ghosh, Show Stopper: Shraddha Yadav. They were presented awards by the organizer Habib Mithiborwala and actress Siya Patil.

Three outstanding title holders were proudly recognized by Padmini Kolhapur Ji and Habib Mithiborwala: Brand Ambassador: Monali Nair, International: Patsy June, and Face of Indian Pride Walk: Priya Tiwari. These remarkable individuals received their honours from the legendary actress and esteemed Chief guest Padmini Kolhapure Ji, alongside the dedicated organizer Habib Mithiborwala.

Following the felicitation, a grand group photo was taken featuring all runway models, beauty pageant winners, title holders, billboard team, celebrities, and the organizer in one frame.

The event featured the Mithiborwala family and various celebrities on stage for a group picture, followed by the Indian Excellence Award ceremony, which honoured the following individuals:

- DDJ-Vkey -International DJ and Music Producer, Anshita Hankare-Stage Performer, Pranvita Hankare-Stage Performer, Vivek Sawant-Excellence in Direction for "SAREAAM MOHABBAT", Lim Subba-Fashion Choreographer, Akshay Chaudhari-Crown Partner(Vasudha Creation), Santosh Hankare (Pransh Cinematics), Sushil Kapoor-TWC Acting Academy & Casting Agency, Pushkar Oza-Khabar 24/7, Dr. Ummul Bani Mithiborwala(Guest of Honour), Dr. Sajjad Mithiborwala (Pediatric Dentist), Sonika Chopra(Celebrity Anchor & Actress), Natasha Gracious, Rakshhaa Karwa, Jayashree Nair, Dr. Khusal Gangwani (Oramax Clinic),Madhavi Gangwani (MK Aesthetics), Ketu Jain- Fashion Designer, Dilnaar by Diyaa- Fashion Designer, Divya-Fashion Designer, MS Simran Seth-SS Bakes, Shamim Dhamasker (makeup partner), Pandhari Vasant Pawar (Smart Key Health Enterprises), Viral Mistry (Seventy 9 Media),Simca as outdoor Media Partner & Times Applaud as Media Partner, Kuldeep Singh (Invited BJP Maharashtra) and Romesh Karla were recognized for Excellence in Direction for "Anupama" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai," while additional awards were given to Vaquar Shaikhfor Acting in "Silence 2," Raja Hasan for Singing ("Sakal Ban"), Siya Shankarrao Patil as Leading Marathi Actress and Entrepreneur, Zainab Patra as the Most Sensational Diva, and Rekha Khan Editor of Navabharat Times. Legendary Actress Padmini Kolhapure Ji were Feliciated by Organizer Habib Mithiborwala, his beautiful wife Alefiyah Mithiborwala(Shabnam) & Mother Sakina Hasim Mithiborwala.

Season 3 of IPW & IEA concluded with a group photo followed by media interactions. It was a memorable night celebrating the beauty, talent, and achievements of remarkable individuals who have made a significant impact in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Organizer Habib Mithiborwala expressed his excitement as he prepares for Season 4 with even more enthusiasm. The event ended with a heartfelt thank you note from Habib Mithiborwala, leading to huge applause and cheers from the audience.

This event was supported by the prominent digital portal Times Applaud.

