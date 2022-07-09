New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A search by a joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) is underway at the house of the former Chief General Manager of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) DK Mittal, in connection with a 'Prevention of Corruption Act'. He has recently retired from the corporation.

With its headquarters in Delhi, NBCC is a leader in the construction sector.

A senior CBI official confirmed that a team conducted searches at the house of the former official Mittal at Sector 19 in Noida.

CBI has registered disproportionate assets case against his known sources of income.

During the search that started on Friday late night, the agencies have recovered huge cash and jewelleries. It has been claimed that cash worth of Rs 1 crore and jewellery worth an equivalent amount has been recovered.

Teams are looking for more cash and undisclosed investments, bank lockers and bank accounts.

CBI has informed Income Tax Department about the matter, upon which a team of income tax officials also reached the location this morning. (ANI)

