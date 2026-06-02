Business News | CBIZ Completes Acquisition of India-based BINDZ Consulting

VMPL

Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], June 2: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), a leading professional services advisor to U.S.-based middle-market businesses, today announced it has completed the acquisition of BINDZ Consulting Private Limited ("BINDZ"), an India-based professional services company. This marks a significant milestone in CBIZ's global growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to building a future-ready, globally integrated organization.

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"We are excited to officially welcome Sirish Korada, Managing Director & CEO of BINDZ, and the BINDZ leadership team to CBIZ," said Jerry Grisko, President & CEO of CBIZ, Inc. "Bringing the team fully into CBIZ strengthens our global capabilities and expands our ability to support clients as they grow. This allows us to better scale expertise, deepen collaboration, and continue delivering the insights and impact our clients expect from us."

BINDZ was a wholly owned subsidiary of Staffing Accountants, LLC ("SAPRO"), a global professional services firm with operations in the United States, India and South Africa. CBIZ began its relationship in 2023 with SAPRO from their India service centre. In 2024, CBIZ and SAPRO entered into a Build-Operate-Transfer ("BOT") arrangement under which SAPRO formed BINDZ to serve as a dedicated service provider to CBIZ. The acquisition marks the final phase of this relationship between CBIZ and BINDZ.

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Over the years, BINDZ has played a critical role in supporting CBIZ's client delivery across accounting and tax. This transaction brings more than 250 skilled professionals into CBIZ's global network, a strong India-based leadership team, and expanded capacity to support CBIZ's service lines.

"This acquisition reflects the strength of our shared vision and the foundation we have built together," said Sirish Korada, Managing Director & CEO of BINDZ. "This begins an exciting next chapter for our team. As part of CBIZ, our team gains broader opportunities, deeper collaboration with global colleagues, and the ability to deliver even greater value to clients."

This acquisition allows CBIZ to scale its global capabilities in India, expanding capacity for high-volume, high-precision delivery of professional services. Teams across the U.S. and India will operate as a unified engagement team - collaborating day-to-day on delivery and working together to support client relationships and outcomes.

CBIZ will continue to invest in its India operations, combining talent with technology and AI-enabled tools to enhance productivity, expand capabilities and support long-term growth. By combining global talent, CBIZ is building a future-ready scalable operating model designed for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses in the U.S.. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 9,500 team members across 23 major markets in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

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