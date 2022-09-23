New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/PNN): Imarticus Learning, India's frontrunning professional education firm, is celebrating ten years of assisting professionals and fresh graduates in establishing solid foundations for their careers and succeeding in the competitive job market. On the occasion of celebrating a decade of excellence in professional education, the firm has revealed that it expects to achieve 40 per cent growth by the end of this financial year.

Imarticus Learning has an excellent track record of staying true to its vision and offering learners adequate training and education to upskill themselves for successful professional life. It has transcended the boundaries of tier-I cities and expanded its reach into tier-II and tier-III regions in India and international markets. Subsequently, Imarticus Learning has added several insightful and innovative programs to offer learners only the best possible solutions. A few of Imarticus Learning's recent launches have been, two new programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a new Full Stack Developer program.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Day 6 Colour and Date: Bollywood Actresses' Ethnic Looks To Help You Plan Your Outfit for Celebrations.

Imarticus Learning has added multiple feathers to its cap throughout its decade-long journey through numerous accolades and milestones. Between 2012, the inception and launch year of Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP), and 2022, the year it completed 1000 batches of CIBOP, the firm has gone through many ups and downs. However, each year, Imarticus has had its share of merits. The journey began with the CIBOP launch. After that, the firm launched job guarantee programs, started B2B operations, introduced an analytics program, doubled revenue, began global expansion, and expanded into tier-II and tier-II cities.

In 2021, Imarticus Learning had an 87 per cent placement record. In addition, it acquired Eckovation and got awarded by the Indian government for the Gyanodaya initiative. The same year, Imarticus Learning received a million hits on its website. This year, apart from acquiring Stratonboard, the firm was named Best Education Brand in Analytics by Economic Times.

Also Read | Do Revenge Movie Review: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke Make For an Enjoyable Pair in This Coming-of-Age Comedy With a Vengeful Twist (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, "At the time of inception, we hoped to get this far and make monumental changes in young professionals' lives, but now that this dream has materialised, we are filled with gratitude for the many people who have contributed to our success. From our employees, faculties, investors, and other stakeholders to our learners, every single one is a brick of Imarticus Learning, keeping it strong and together. We will stay true to our path and offer much-needed assistance to learners who want to be ready for the competitive job market outside."

By 2025, Imarticus Learning is making provisions to venture into new domains with a primary focus on job guarantee programs and partner with leading institutions. Additionally, it has robust pan-India and international expansion plans on the card.

Founded in 2012, Imarticus Learning is famed for its industry-first approach to bridging the gap between employment and academia. Working in alliance with world-renowned organisations and industry experts, the institute offers its learners professional certifications and job placement opportunities that sculpt the future workforce. Its mission is to upgrade the quality of human skill capital to meet current and emerging employment demands.

Imarticus Learning is highly reputed for its unique teaching methodology, which includes immersive live lectures (both classroom and online), peer-to-peer discussions, industry-oriented seminars & guest lectures, rigorous training exercises & projects, soft skill improvement sessions, mentorship by industry experts, and much more.

With their vast course catalogue that encompasses thorough training in cutting-edge subjects such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Corporate Finance, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Web Development, and many others, Imarticus Learning aims to mould highly skilled employees for various industries, functions and job roles.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)