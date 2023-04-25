New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of World Earth Day, the GL Bajaj Educational Institution organized an awareness Marathon - 'Run for Earth' on 22 April 2023 in collaboration with Dainik Jagran and National Service Scheme. The 7 Km Marathon held at the institute's Greater Noida campus was organized with the aim of creating awareness of climate change and soil conservation.

Talking about the successful participation of students and guests, Pankaj Agarwal, Vice-Chairman, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management said, "The Marathon - 'Run for Earth' is a great initiative by the students and teachers of the institute for a very noble cause. We should all aim to reduce the Carbon footprint from Earth and make it a better place to live for the coming generations."

Flagged off virtually by Sadhguru at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, over 350 students participated in the Marathon. The event also included activities such as Zumba, quizzes, and various contests to engage the participants and encourage them to spread the message of sustainable living among their peers and communities.

Incepted in 1997, GL Bajaj Group is a premier group in North India. The group has demonstrated meteoric growth since the beginning, and today, it has become one of the most prestigious educational hubs solely devoted to equip thousands of young students in the array of higher education in diversified fields i.e, Engineering & Technology, Architecture, Management, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Teacher Education, Basic Science & Library Science, and Medical Science. Within a span of more than two decades, the group has established 10 institutions that are thriving under the banner with 14,000 students, 800 faculty members, and 6 campuses which are spread across 300 acres of land.

With a firm belief that only professional education has the potential to lay a strong foundation that can result in blissful economic and social changes to the lives of millions, the Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society went about reshaping diligent and dedicated Indian youths in the form of global multifaceted talents through an array of Educational Institutions.

Under the leadership of Pankaj Agarwal, a young and visionary leader, is the vice chairman of the group, GL Bajaj Group envisions being an institute of global excellence for developing professional leaders, technocrats, and entrepreneurs through an innovative & holistic education that empowers nations. The group is on a mission to impart learning through a sound pragmatic approach for societal & global recognition supported by world-class infrastructure, to provide a learning environment that makes students industry ready & inspires them to realise their potential and utilize it for personal and societal development, and to develop an understanding for values, ethics, and professionalism that supports innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship in association with industry.

The GL Bajaj Group is also home to the GL Bajaj Center for Research and Incubation, set up by the GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida. The center aims to promote innovation by providing a platform where innovative ideas are generated to focus on, and entrepreneurship through self-employment and talent utilisation, where innovators are supported and mentored to become successful entrepreneurs. The center has become a Promotion and Acceleration of Young and Aspiring Technology Entrepreneurs (PRAYAS) Centre under the NIDHI-PRAYAS Scheme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India and has received a Grant of Rs 3 Crore.

