New Delhi [India], July 21: The vibrant pulse of Bengal's entrepreneurial energy came alive at the Bengal Business Excellence Awards 2025, held at The Westin, Kolkata. This prestigious evening brought together over 200 attendees to celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence across the state's business community. More than 80 outstanding enterprises and entrepreneurs were honoured for their exceptional contributions spanning industry, innovation, and social impact.

Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, this year's edition witnessed a dynamic mix of businesses from over 70+ sectors including information technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, fashion, retail, lifestyle, and startups. The diversity of participants was a strong reflection of Bengal's growing influence in the Indian business landscape and its vibrant spirit of enterprise.

Adding prestige to the occasion, SpinCare, Kolkata's most trusted premium laundry and dry-cleaning brand, came on board as the Title Sponsor. With 12 stores across the city and a reputation for reliable doorstep pick-up and delivery, SpinCare has carved a niche for itself among busy professionals and urban families. Their focus on service excellence, hygiene, and convenience makes them a name synonymous with care and quality.

The awards ceremony sparkled with glamour as renowned actress and social influencer Ms. Srabanti Chatterjee took center stage to present the honours. Her charismatic presence elevated the experience for the winners and the audience alike. Sharing the spotlight was Mr. Anupam Halder, WBCS (2001 Batch) and currently serving as the Joint Commissioner of Revenue, Government of West Bengal. A respected officer and a noted fine art photographer, Mr. Halder shared inspiring words that deeply resonated with young entrepreneurs in the audience.

The event's grand success was further supported by a strong network of partners who helped take the celebration to a broader audience. 91.9 Friends FM served as the Radio Partner, building anticipation with high-frequency promotions and live event updates. 24Hrs TV Channel offered extensive television coverage, while Anandabazar.com, the Digital Partner, amplified the reach to online readers. The Cosmos, a premium men's suiting and styling brand, added elegance as the Styling Partner, and Eventmas, a renowned name in event and artist management, ensured smooth and stunning execution as the official Event Partner.

The Bengal Business Excellence Awards 2025 was more than a night of celebration -- it was a powerful reminder of the talent, drive, and innovation brewing across Bengal. From legacy brands to disruptive startups, the awardees represented the future of business in the region, and their stories stood as a testament to what's possible when vision meets action.

Here are the people who received the award in the Bengal Business Excellence Award 2025...

1.Excellence in Women Entrepreneurship - Soma Goho - Promise Center For Education

2.Best Financial Consultancy - Dr Arnab Bose - ASK FINANCIAL HUB

3.Excellence in IT Training & Skill Development - Arghya Dutta - Desun Academy

4.Best Creative Agency of Bengal - Shalini Sen - Cocreate Network

5.Most Impactful Mindset & Wealth Mentor - Sujoy Das - Wealth Warriors Hub

6.Best Emerging E-Commerce Brand for Newborn Baby & Kids - Mrs. Nidhi Goyal - Mom Care

7.Best Heritage Sweet Shop in Bengal - Raatul Ghosh - Satyanarayan Sweets

8.Best Tarot Card Reader in Bengal - Meera Satarupa Bhattacharjee -Tarot with Meera

9.Business Excellence in Kids Playground and Fitness Equipments - Narayan Churiwal - Dhanvi Sunshine India LLP

10.Business Excellence In Hair & Beauty Services - Shrabanti Majumder -Shrabanti Zz Family Salon & Academy

11.Business Excellence in Advanced Aesthetic Treatments - Dr Areeba Jawaid - Dr Areeba's Aesthetic Skin Clinic

12.Business Excellence in Lubricant Manufacturing and Marketing - Suhel Ahmed -Sunbird Super Energy Pvt Ltd

13.Best Restaurant Chain Brand -Debraj De - Shovona Hospitality & Restaurants LLP

14.Business Excellence in Luxury Interrior Designing -Shekh Noor Amin -Noor Interrior

15.Fastest Growing Pharma Company - Avishek Hati - Hattis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

16.Best Nature & Wildlife Resort Experience in Bengal -Paulami Gupta Patranabish -The Junglebook Resort, Alipurduar

17.Most Trusted IT Services Company - Rajib Banerjee -Delostyle Studio Pvt Ltd

18.Best Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services in Kolkata -Shameena Begum -SpinCare Laundry & Dry Cleaning

19.Most Premium Men Styling Brand -Sunny Khandelwal - The Cosmos

20.Excellence in Corporate Events & Artist Management - Eventmas - Eventmas

21.Most Trusted Web Development Company - Taslim Ali - Unizo Technologies

22.Excellence in Journalism & Editorial Leadership - Debopam Sarkar - News Pole Bangla

23.Excellence in Astrology & Spiritual Wellness - Dibakar Ghosh - Astrologer

24.Business Excellence in Women's Ethnic Fashion - Brand Swara - Swara

25.Business Excellence in Skin & Hair Clinic - Dr. Dipankar Poddar - Dr. Poddar's Aesthetic Clinic

26.Innovation in Travel Technology Solutions - Papiya Chatterjee - Click2pays.com

27.Excellence in Content Creation & Production - Dr. Monish De - MD Entertainment Fashion

28.Excellence in Emergency & Critical Care - Taher SK - New Apanjan Nursing Home

29.Pioneering Travel Service Provider in North East - Sanjib Acharjee - Niljyoti Travel Agency

30.Best Premium Gemstone Dealer - Tanmay Dari - Mongoola Stone

31.Most Emerging Fabric Business in West Bengal - Raunak Bhimani - Bhimani Hosiery Pvt Ltd

32.Most Affordable & Pocket Friendly Restaurant - Sayantan Nandy - Kitchen Story Restaurant

33.Most Trusted Mattress Brand in Bengal - Sekh Rabiyal Ali - RRK Mattress Pvt Ltd

34.Excellence in Professional Deep Cleaning & Pest Control Services - Abhijit Kumar Dutta - Clean Mates

35.Most Trusted Brand in Integrated Event and Exhibition Organising Company - Dilip Kumar Sonar - PND International Media & NSI Group

36.Excellence in Residential Interior Designing - Sk Anisul Haque - Rococo Interior and Modular Furniture Company

37.Best Wholeseller Brand for Kantha Stitch Sarees - Rakhi Jha - Neelam Creation

38.Most Trusted Brand in International Job Placement - Rohit Gupta - Jo Jo International Group

39.Fastest Growing Dealer for Plywood & Laminates - Purnendu Bikash Chowdhury - Chowdhury Udyog

40.Top Aviation Institute in West Bengal - Abhijit Dutta - Rt Aviation & Hospitality Institute (opc) Ltd

41.Most Trusted Spiritual & Holistic Healing Expert - Priyanka Chakraborty - Divine Blessings Professional Tarot card

42.Excellence in Recruitment & Staffing Services - Jayjit Ghosh - JHR India Staffing Services Pvt Ltd

43.Best Management & Computer Engineering Institute in Bengal - Sayan Sen - SN Elivate Management and Engineering Institute

44.Excellence in Technology Entrepreneurship - Abhijit Pal - Alphaxine Solutions Pvt Ltd

45.Excellence in Technology Entrepreneurship - Tamal Datta - Skybuffer Solutions Pvt Ltd

46.Excellence in Technology Entrepreneurship - Mallika Datta - Alphaxine Solutions Pvt Ltd

47.Excellence in Gaming & Mobile App Technology - Arup Roy - Red Apple Technology

48.Excellence in AI and Analytics - Dr. Indranil Mitra - NA

49.Business Excellence in Legal Practice - Sourav Saha Chowdhury - the Legal Canvas

50.Excellence in Gems & Jewellery Business - Ariyan Khan - Gemstore

51.Business Excellence in Education Consultancy - Suman Saha - Career Point

52.Excellence in Event Planning & Designing - Jeegar Gorasia - The Eventella

53.Business Excellence in E-Vehicle Two Wheeler - Manojit Mondal Bankura E-Vehicle

54.Excellence in Health Clinic & Pharmacy - Premananda Acharya - Acharjee Health Clinic and Pharmacy

55.Best Regional Pharmaceutical Company of West Bengal - Dipankar Das - Pharmakraft Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

56.Excellence in Software Training & Education - Sanjoy Gupta - Supreme Software & IT Solution (SSIS)

57.Excellence in Training & Education for Hotel Management - Smita Chakraborty - Decent International Institute of Hotel Management

58.Excellence in Educational Guidance and Counselling Services - Md Abbasuddin Ahmed - Decent Education

59.Top Spiritual & Vastu Consultancy Brand - Rumella Lahire - Shivamm Spirituaals Hub

60.Best Integrated Mental Healthcare Facility - Meenakshi Khorana Saha - Healing Minds

61.Leading IT Education & Training Academy - Md Samiul Alam - Futurepeak Youth Computer Academy

62.Best Emerging Catering Company - Saikat Nayek - Majlis Caterer, Restaurant & Cloud Kitchen

63.Excellence in Civil Construction - Obaidur Rahaman - Rimi Construction

64.Business Excellence in Restaurant Services - Sayan Chackraborty - Coffee House Classic (A Unit of Avaria Industries Pvt Ltd)

65.Excellence in Traditional Mehendi Art - Ashika Faria Islam - Professional Mehendi Artist

66.Excellence in Bakery & Confectionery - Tania Khatun - The Tasty Box and Classes

67.Excellence in Handcrafted and Custom Boutique Designs - Sayari Sen Banerjee - Shajia Boutique

68.Best Initiative in Government Skill Development Programs - Bapi Debnath - Innvocreative Skills & Technical Education Pvt Ltd

69.Outstanding Contribution to Leadership Training & Behavioural Change - Indranil Sen - Sen Session

70.Most Trusted Brand in Roofing (Fiber Cement Corrugated Sheets) - Sunil K. Pandey - UAL Industries Ltd

71.Most Trusted IT & Cyber Risk Advisory Firm - Capt Pankaj Kumar - Tech Helm Solutions

72.Trusted Partner in Public Works Execution with Government - Chandra Majumdar - CPWD Contractor

73.Best Multispecialty Therapy Centre in Bengal - Raya Sinha - Reshape Vision Vvizo

74.Most Promising Institution For Career-Focused Education - Debraj Mandal - Gitanjali Consultancy Services (Education For All)

75.Best Yoga Studio for Holistic Health - Shubhra Banerjee Moni - Shubhra Fitness

76.Leading Dance & Fitness Academy North Kolkata Region - Vivek Prasad - The Urban City - Dance & Fitness Studio

77.Best Emerging Company In Metallurgical Product Innovation - Mrigank Agrahari - Ecommap Private Limited

78.Most Trusted Brand For Premium Fruits & Gourment Foods - Pawan Kumar Shaw - Fruit And Food Guru

79.Most Reliable And Trusted Event Management Company - Rohan A Ghosh - Integrated Systems

80.Most Trusted Packers & Movers in West Bengal - Saikat Bhattacharyya - ESSRBEE Packers & Movers India Private Limited

Looking Ahead

With over 200 attendees including top business leaders, influencers, and professionals, the Bengal Business Excellence Awards 2025 has raised the bar in celebrating both emerging and established brands. Building on this success, the organizers have revealed exciting plans for the next edition -- including the launch of an exclusive e-magazine, expanded nationwide outreach, and new award categories aimed at empowering rising businesses from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.~Report & Photos-Dipankar Chowdhury

