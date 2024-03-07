VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a pioneering name in the affordable electronics segment, continues to chart an impressive trajectory of growth and rapidly expanding its operations to achieve 1000 Crore + sales by 2025.

In the first half of the fiscal year FY 23-24, the company achieved a commendable net sales figure of Rs 209 Crores, setting the stage for even higher aspirations by the end of the financial year.

Established in 2012 with a benign revenue of a few lakhs, Cellecor's journey has been marked by significant milestones, wherein its business evolved from small levels to mammoth operations involving a network of thousand-plus distributors, retailers, exclusive Cellecor experience centres across the country.

The company outshines competitors with its focus on affordability and its ability to cater to every consumer segment. A couple of years ago Cellecor broadened its product portfolio to include mobile accessories, which provided the company necessary impetus, and it achieved a Rs. 265 Crores Turnover in FY 2022-23.

With the evolving landscape for electronic goods and gadgets, Cellecor has decided to expand its product range to include Home and Kitchen Appliances such as Washing Machines, Microwaves, Mixers & Grinders in the recent past and as a result confident of surpassing its annual sales target of Rs. 500 Crores in current financial year FY 23-24.

In addition, Cellecor has decided to expand the variety of products it now offers by adding additional TWS, wearables, and Smart TVs to its inexpensive and premium product categories.

Andaman & Nicobar Island and Bhopal are the two locations where the corporation has lately opened its exclusive stores. Cellecor has decided to open storefronts in all 25 states of India by the end of 2025, where it will completely showcase its selection of both high and reasonably-priced products for public viewing. The company wants to become well-established throughout all Indian states and have its products accessible everywhere in the country.

Cellecor has joined forces with renowned retail chains like Bhatia Communications, Smart Dukaan, and The Chennai Mobiles. And in the future, the company has decided to spread this retail network deeper into the cities.

The company's desire to have its electronic goods available in Tier1, Tier2, and Tier 3 cities is the primary motivation behind doing this. Cellecor is a firm believer in growing its customer base and offering its products to all social classes.

With the increasing per capita income, rapid urbanisation, mass availability of internet access at economic pricing, and growing demand for quality products in affordable segments have been and will continue to be key triggers for Cellecore growth story.

This exponential growth underscores Cellecor's relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We are proud of the journey our team has embarked upon and the milestones we have achieved thus far," remarked Ravi Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Cellecor. "Our team aims to provide innovative, affordable, and high-quality products that enhance the lives of our customers. We look forward to this exciting chapter in our company's journey and the prospect of becoming synonymous with luxury, exclusivity, and a commitment to unparalleled customer satisfaction."

Cellecor is set to venture into premium categories such as ACs, laptops, and smartphones, while also introducing premium products within existing categories.

Cellecor's growth trajectory is a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As the company continues to expand its product offerings and reach new heights, it remains dedicated to its founding principles of making happiness affordable for all.

Cellecor is not restricting itself to the affordability segment but has also decided to expand its roots in the premium segment of electronic gadgets and products. What cellecor is aiming for is to capture the hearts of all the consumer segments and be a game changer in the marketplace. This strategic move aims to further solidify Cellecor's position as a leader in the electronics industry and cater to a broader spectrum of consumers.

Cellecor Pvt Limited is a leading player in the affordable electronics segment, offering a diverse range of products including Smart Watches, True Wireless earbuds, Smart TVs, and Home and Kitchen Appliances. Established in 2012 by Ravi Aggarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal, the company has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to affordability, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

