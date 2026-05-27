Business News | Central Consumer Protection Authority Cracks Down on Online Sale of Hazardous Chemicals, Explosive Substances

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, has initiated regulatory action against the "unauthorized online sale and advertisement of hazardous chemicals, explosive substances, and related precursors on digital platforms" to strengthen consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the action was initiated following inputs regarding the online listing and sale of hazardous and regulated substances on platforms including IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia.

Also Read | CCPA Cracks Down on IndiaMART, Justdial and Other Platforms Over Online Sale of Hazardous Chemicals.

The ministry said the substances identified include "explosive precursors and hazardous chemicals which may pose serious risks to public safety and national security if sold without proper safeguards and verification mechanisms."

It added that "unauthorized online access to such hazardous substances may expose consumers to serious safety risks and unlawful supply channels."

Also Read | 'Fake': PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video With MEA Official's 'Remarks' on Quad.

The CCPA has issued notices to the concerned e-commerce entities and online platforms seeking details related to "seller information and licensing compliance, buyer verification mechanisms, quantities sold, import details and applicable regulatory approvals."

During the preliminary examination, the authority observed that "several hazardous chemicals and explosive substances being listed or advertised online are regulated, restricted, controlled, or prohibited under various laws and regulatory frameworks governing public safety and handling of hazardous substances."

The authority also emphasised that online platforms and intermediaries "must exercise due diligence and ensure strict compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements before permitting the listing, advertisement, or sale of such substances."

The hazardous substances under scrutiny include Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN).

According to the ministry, the CCPA has issued "a total of eight notices to various entities in connection with comparable violations involving regulated and potentially dangerous substances."

As part of the regulatory response, the CCPA also held a meeting with officials of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to examine the existing regulatory framework governing hazardous and explosive substances.

The ministry added that several online platforms and entities have started "removing, blocking, restricting, or delisting listings related to hazardous chemicals and explosive substances" following the intervention by the authority.

The action, according to the ministry, reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring that digital marketplaces "do not facilitate unauthorized access to regulated or dangerous substances in violation of applicable laws and consumer safety standards." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)