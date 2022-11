By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday launched the framework for safeguarding and protecting consumer interest from fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce here. The standards will be applicable to every online platform which publishes consumer reviews.

Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, along with senior officers of the department and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), launched the framework, Indian Standard (IS) 19000:2022 Online Consumer Reviews -- Principles and Requirements for their Collection, Moderation and Publication.

The standard will initially be voluntary for compliance by all e-commerce platforms. BIS will also develop a Conformity Assessment Scheme for the standard within 15 days to assess compliance.

On the framework, the Secretary said that the standard prescribes specific responsibilities for the review author and the review administrator. These responsibilities include confirming acceptance of terms and conditions, providing contact information by the review author whereas other responsibilities include safeguarding personal information and training of staff by the review administrator.

Talking to ANI, Singh said that violation of the standards by any entity may be considered as an unfair trade practice or violation of consumer rights and a consumer may submit such grievances to the National Consumer Helpline, Consumer Fora or the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

He further said that the standard provides for the responsibilities of organisation including developing a code of practice, and necessary stipulations for terms and conditions like accessibility, criteria, and ensuring content does not contain financial information, etc.

The standard also provides for methods for 'Verification of Review Author' through e-mail address, identification by telephone call or SMS, confirming registration by clicking on a link, using captcha system, etc, to check traceability and genuineness of the review author, the secretary added.

With respect to moderation, the standard provides for both automated and manual moderation and provides checks for analysing the review content. As regards to publication, the standard includes considerations for the review administrator at the time of publication process and after the publication process. The accuracy of the review, default display and weightage of ratings are defined in the publication process.

Singh also said that the standard is expected to benefit all stakeholders in the e-commerce ecosystem, which are consumers, e-commerce platforms, sellers, etc. It will help usher in confidence among consumers to purchase goods online and help them take better purchase decisions.

Aided by the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a steady rise in e-commerce transactions across the country. Reviews posted online play a significant role in making purchase decisions and consumers exceedingly rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the good or service. Given that e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, it is essential that reviews are genuine and authentic.

Taking cognizance of the impact of fake and deceptive reviews and protection of consumer interest in e-commerce, the department of consumer affairs constituted a committee to develop framework on checking fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce on June 10, 2022. The committee included various stakeholders including e-commerce companies, industry associations, consumer organisations, etc. (ANI)

