New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The central government has received about Rs 1,863 crore from GAIL (India) Ltd as a dividend tranche, the secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management posted on its X handle on Monday.

GAIL was incorporated in the year 1984 and it is engaged in the business of oil refining and marketing.

Also Read | Hug Day 2024 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Send on Sixth Day of Valentine’s Week.

"Government has received about Rs 1863 crore from GAIL (India ) Ltd as dividend tranche," the X post read.

Separately, the government received about Rs 34 crore from National Seeds Corporation Ltd (NSC) as a dividend tranche.

Also Read | Gurugram Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It for Water in Sohna Area.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)