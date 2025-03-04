PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 4: CEPT University will host a three-part masterclass series on critical aspects of urban planning, in New Delhi on March 11 and 12, 2025. Organised by the CEPT Professional Programs (CPP) - the executive education arm of CEPT University and the CEPT Urban Planning and Design Foundation (CUPDF)- the Masterclass will be presented by world-renowned urbanist Alain Bertaud, along with insightful sessions from globally recognised urban planning experts Bimal Patel, Barjor Mehta and Vidyadhar Phatak.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Calling Someone 'Mian-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' Inappropriate but Not Crime.

The two-day Masterclass is an advanced program and has been curated for professionals, academicians, government officials and researchers engaged in urban planning, urban development, transportation planning, urban housing, real estate development, urban management, and urban economics.

The Masterclass will cover a wide range of subjects that will include markets and urban planning, land use planning and housing and real estate. Each session will take a deep dive into these vital topics, drawing upon Bertaud's global experience and incorporating insights from leading Indian urban planning experts, including Bimal Patel, Director, HCP DPM Pvt. Ltd; Prof Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT University and Prof Vidyadhar Phatak, former Head of MMRDA Planning Division. The discussions will focus particularly on the unique challenges and opportunities presented by Indian cities.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a Series Launched in India, Sale To Start on March 11; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Smartphones.

The markets and urban planning module will explore the interplay between market forces and urban planning, examining how they shape the development of cities in the Indian and global contexts. The session on land use planning will delve into the complexities of land use planning, considering its impact on urban form and functionality. The housing and real estate session will address the critical issues surrounding housing and real estate markets within the context of urban planning.

Speaking about the objective of the masterclass, Dr Subhrangsu Goswami, Head- CPP, CEPT University, said, "This masterclass offers a unique opportunity for urban planners, real estate developers, policymakers, and researchers to learn from leading experts in the field. It also provides a valuable platform for networking and engaging in crucial discussions about the future of urban development in India."

Applications are open and interested candidates can register for the program by March 6, 2025, on cpp.cept.ac.in. The application deadline is tentative, and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis, and admissions will close once all seats are filled.

Registration link: https://cpp.cept.ac.in/program/master-class-by-alain-bertaud-how-markets-and-planning-shape-cities.

Participants will be awarded a certificate from CEPT University on successful completion of the program.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)