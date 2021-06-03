CESL aims to enhance the quality and delivery of energy-efficient products.

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with international non-profit organisation CLASP for deployment of high-quality energy efficiency technologies.

CESL and CLASP will set up a monitoring and quality assurance cell for products used in decentralised solar power generation, home-based energy efficient appliances and other products.

Under the partnership, protocols, testing, and evaluation mechanisms will be defined for the products being offered through CESL's various business units.

"Through this MoU, we will be able to enhance the quality and delivery of energy-efficient products, bringing new solutions like battery-based energy storage and Internet of Things for last mile communities where we work," said Mahua Acharya, CEO and Managing Director of CESL.

"We intend to maximise India's sustainability efforts by working in convergence with diverse stakeholders and accelerate the impact of our initiatives," she said.

Fred Sherman, Chief Operating Officer of CLASP, said the non-profit organisation has globally supported the development of test methods, standards, quality assurance mechanisms and market transformation initiatives.

"We are excited to support CESL accelerate the transition to high quality and efficient technologies," he said.

CESL and CLASP will develop policy and programmatic strategy to promote energy efficient technologies in urban and rural marketplaces, in addition to supporting CESL deploy energy efficient products in weak and off-grid areas.

CESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) which works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)