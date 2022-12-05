Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has named Arati Porwal as Head of India, effective 1 December 2022. In this role, Arati will be responsible for delivering value to CFA Institute stakeholders and constituents by building and maintaining deep relationships with financial institutions, CFA societies, and universities. She will report to Nick Pollard, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, CFA Institute, and be based in Mumbai.

Arati has served as the interim Head of the India market since the beginning of 2022. Prior to this appointment, she led the Society Relations function at CFA Institute in India. In the past year, Arati has made significant contributions towards strengthening the investment profession industry, while also demonstrating the immense value that the CFA qualification adds to an individual's career. She is also playing a crucial role in driving an India strategy, as the country is one of the top markets for the institute globally. Another important initiative that she recently led is the introduction of a flexible payment option for the CFA Program for candidates in India. This new payment option will provide an affordable and convenient EMI option for Indian candidates to pay their exam fees.

"Arati has an exceptional track record of delivering results and has proven herself to be an inspiring leader. I firmly believe she is the right choice to realize the full potential of CFA Institute in India, and create a sustainable business, with value for all stakeholders," said Nick Pollard, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, CFA Institute. "I'm especially delighted that we have been able to find one of our own for this important position."

"I am very excited to be taking on the role of Head of India at CFA Institute and welcome the opportunity to work with our partners and stakeholders to collectively make a more positive impact on the investment management industry and beyond," said Arati Porwal, Head, India, CFA Institute. "India is experiencing rapid development and dynamic growth and is one of our biggest markets. In recent times, we have witnessed a rising demand for the CFA Program, and we constantly work to make the program affordable, accessible, meritocratic, and relevant. We have taken several measures towards this objective, including expanding our test centre footprint and introducing flexible payment options."

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide, and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

