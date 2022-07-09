New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/SRV): CFO Bridge, a leading shared CFO services provider, announces that it has achieved a significant milestone - 10 years of successful business operations serving SMEs and Startups.

With its 50+ industry-experienced CAs and MBA professionals delivering accountability for financial function and broader skill-sets across start-ups, SMEs, and others, CFO Bridge has proven to be an effective platform for helping enterprises take control of their financial and business growth. The partners of CFO Bridge serve as the shared CFO for SMEs and start-ups, assisting them in developing and implementing their financial strategies and acting as a growth catalyst for these MSME companies. Several of these start-ups have grown to be listed entities and raised funds from marquee investors.

In honour of its accomplishments, CFO Bridge will organize a celebration and stream the sessions with the special guests live on YouTube.

Some of the speakers are Akhilesh Bhargava (MD - Aviglobal Plast) speaking on 'I failed but endured', CN Ram (MD and CEO - FYNDNA TechCorp Pvt Ltd) on 'Emerging technologies for SMEs', Rohit Pareek (CFO - GOQii Technologies) on 'Modern trends in debt financing', Mitesh Shah (Co-founder - IPV Ventures) on 'Recent developments for start-ups and what investors look for', and Dr Anil Lamba (Director - Lamcon, Bestselling Author - Romancing the Balance Sheet) on 'How much profit is 'enough'?'.

CFO Bridge has worked with over 400 SMEs and start-ups since its inception in 2012, offering a wide range of customizable on-demand financial services to highly qualified and experienced financial professionals at an affordable price, resulting in the phenomenal expansion and growth of this business.

Headquartered in Mumbai, CFO Bridge now has operations in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi. Over the last ten years, it has grown to become the top CFO Service entity in India for SMEs and is soon expanding globally to the USA.

The founder and CFO Partner of CFO Bridge, V Srinivasan, remarked, "To say that I am grateful and humbled by my team's accomplishment over the past ten years would be a huge understatement. I extend my gratitude to all those who supported us along the process. Having said that, we're just getting started; our best days are still to come."

Through the creation of a platform for independent financial professionals, such as CAs, ICWAs, CMAs, and MBAs in Finance, CFO Bridge has significantly broadened the scope of its offerings over the course of ten years, amassed a sizable customer base, attained a certain level of expertise, and created a platform for them to work in their preferred framework without being tied down to a single employer. The 50+ member team of financial experts at CFO Bridge assists clients by managing cash flows, analyzing drivers of profits and helping maximize profits, providing Business Intelligence reports, providing Finance-related training, and helping improve compliance.

V Srinivasan added, "It would have been difficult to believe that when we started the company with just two people and a whiteboard idea, we would end up where we are today. That took a lot of work and sacrifice."

"I believe our company has grown to where it is today because of three key values: dependability, consistency, and hard work." Even during the pandemic, we remained resilient, held ourselves together, and provided excellent service to our customers."

