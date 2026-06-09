Business News | CG Developers India and MLA Group Announce Signing of JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri with Marriott International

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: CG Developers India, along with MLA Group, Siliguri, as an equal partner in the project, announced the signing of JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri with Marriott International at a signing ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

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The signing marks an important milestone in CG Developers India's hospitality expansion journey and reflects its continued vision to bring globally benchmarked hospitality experiences to high-potential destinations across India. The announcement was made during an international event attended by senior leadership, industry stakeholders, partners, and members of the media.

Rooted in mindful luxury, JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri is envisioned as a serene sanctuary for the mind, body, and spirit, bringing the brand's signature warmth, intuitive service, and refined design to the tranquil landscape of Siliguri. Set against the foothills of the Himalayas, in a city widely known as the gateway to Northeast India, the hotel is expected to offer a seamless connection to both place and purpose.

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The design plans for the hotel include 150 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, along with wellness spaces that invite guests to pause, relax, and reconnect with the present. The property is slated to feature four distinct dining venues, including a specialty restaurant, along with a signature Spa by JW, an outdoor swimming pool, and a fully equipped fitness centre.

In addition, JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri is planned to offer approximately 1,500 square meters of banquet space, making it well-suited for corporate meetings, social gatherings, and private celebrations. Conveniently located just 10 kilometers from Bagdogra Airport, the hotel will serve as a restorative retreat that balances effortless access with a profound sense of calm.

Speaking on the announcement, Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Developers India, said, "JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri represents an important step in our vision to develop world-class hospitality destinations in high-potential markets across India. Siliguri's strategic location as a gateway to Northeast India, Nepal, Bhutan, and the wider region makes it a promising destination for both business and leisure travel. Together with MLA Group, our equal partner in this project, we aim to create a landmark hospitality destination that contributes to the region's tourism growth, generates meaningful economic opportunities, and brings globally benchmarked luxury hospitality experiences to Siliguri."

Speaking on the partnership, Sushil Agarwal, Managing Director, MLA Group, said, "We are proud to partner with CG Developers India on this landmark hospitality project for Siliguri. As a city that continues to grow in importance as a gateway to Northeast India and neighbouring regions, Siliguri holds tremendous potential for premium hospitality, business travel, and destination-led experiences. JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri will not only elevate the city's hospitality offering but also create new opportunities for tourism, employment, and regional development. For MLA Group, this partnership reflects our commitment to contributing meaningfully to Siliguri's growth story.

The signing of JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri further reinforces the growing collaboration between CG Developers India and Marriott International. With Siliguri's strategic location and rising importance as a regional travel, business, and tourism hub, the upcoming hotel is expected to play a meaningful role in elevating the city's hospitality landscape.

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