Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 14: CG Hospitality Holdings, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global expands its extensive portfolio of 150+ hotels and resorts with the grand opening of its 100th hotel, The Fern Shelter Resort, India. Concept Hospitality (CHPL) India, a prominent member of CG Hospitality Holdings and the largest vertical of CG Corp Global, Nepal's only billion-dollar multinational conglomerate, proudly announces The Fern Shelter Resort, nestled in the captivating surroundings of Palghar, Maharashtra in India offers guests an immersive and luxurious retreat. With its modern amenities, serene ambiance, and eco-friendly initiatives, the resort exemplifies The Fern Hotels & Resorts' dedication to delivering outstanding hospitality experiences while prioritizing sustainability.

Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman & Founder of CG Corp Global, expressed his thoughts on this momentous occasion, stating, "It is with immense pride that we bear witness to the inauguration of CG Hospitality's 100th hotel in India, operating under the esteemed flagship brand, The Fern Hotels & Resorts. This significant achievement epitomizes our steadfast commitment to delivering hospitality experiences that are both environmentally sensitive and sustainable. As we forge ahead with our portfolio expansion, we remain steadfast in our dedication to curating unforgettable and conscientious stays for our esteemed guests. The Fern Hotels & Resorts has solidified its position as an industry leader, and we are thrilled to extend our distinctive offerings to an even broader array of destinations across the globe."

Commenting on the hotel's grand opening, Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO, CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings said "CG Hospitality proudly commemorates its history of successful joint ventures and globally renowned assets alongside esteemed partners in the hospitality sector. Over the two decades, we have forged strategic alliances with leading brands such as Taj, Taj Safaris, Vivanta, Jetwing, Radisson, Fairmont, as well as our very own CHPL brands. CG's extensive portfolio includes over 150+ hotels and resorts across 12 countries, spanning 91 sought-after destinations. These remarkable properties stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry."

Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, expressed his utmost pride and joy as the brand reached this momentous milestone with the launch of its 100th hotel. He added "The unveiling of The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar not only marks the expansion of the brand into this bustling business district but also signifies a significant achievement in the group's journey. We are grateful to our valued guests, dedicated team members and esteemed partners who have played a significant role in our growth and success. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to expanding our presence and setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry."

CG Hospitality believes in seeking out unique destinations and creating a distinct hospitality experience that sets it apart from the rest. The portfolio is expected to expand to include over 200 hotels and 10,000 keys. CG's diverse range of themed lifestyle brands offers transformative and rejuvenating experiences, whether it's through holistic health and wellness, immersive local exploration, cultural and indigenous heritage, or marine exploration, adventure safaris, and nature treks. These offerings cater to the desires of conscious travelers seeking meaningful experiences.

CG Hospitality's lifestyle properties encompass a variety of exquisite urban establishments, including luxury hotels, business class hotels, safari lodges, health resorts and spas, island resorts, holiday destinations, and world-class residences. These exceptional properties are located across Asia, the GCC region, and East Africa, catering to the discerning tastes of travelers seeking unparalleled experiences.

This grand milestone solidifies CG Hospitality Holding's position as the second largest management company in India for five consecutive years. Additionally, for three consecutive years, CG has been recognized as the top organization for opening the highest number of hotels, ranging from 15 to 20 annually. The Fern Hotels & Resorts has been recognized as the trailblazer of the 'green hotel' movement in India, setting industry standards for sustainability and eco-friendly practices. With the launch of The Fern Shelter Resort, CG continues its legacy of spearheading the concept of responsible hospitality, even two decades after introducing this trend to the fastest developing nation in South East Asia.

