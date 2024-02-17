NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 17: CGC Jhanjeri proudly commemorated its 5th convocation ceremony, a grand celebration of academic accomplishments, where 1052 students from the esteemed Chandigarh Engineering College and Chandigarh School of Business participated in this significant milestone. The event was graced by an esteemed panel including the esteemed Chief Guest Kiran Patil, Managing Director of Wonder Cement, alongside the President of CGC, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Managing Director Arsh Dhaliwal, Campus Director Dr Neeraj Sharma, and Registrar Dr Anupam Sharma.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

In a momentous stride towards acknowledging and nurturing academic brilliance, the management proudly introduced the "Late Sardarni Gurdev Kaur Academic Excellence Award." Beginning this year, this esteemed award will be conferred upon the overall topper, accompanied by a prestigious Medal/Trophy and a Cash Prize of Rs. 11,000. The inaugural recipient of this prestigious award is Chahat Goyal, a B. Sc(H)-ND student who secured an outstanding 9.48 CGPA, setting a remarkable benchmark for academic excellence.

Furthermore, discipline-wise toppers were felicitated with gold medals, adding a layer of motivation for exceptional academic performance and dedication to their fields of study.

Also Read | On Which Channel CCL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Celebrity Cricket League Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of CCL 10th Edition.

During the event, Kiran Patil shared words of wisdom with the students and encouraged them for the future, igniting a spirit of determination and ambition. President S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal added a layer of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges.

The convocation ceremony served as a testament to the relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence fostered within the CGC Jhanjeri community. It was an occasion filled with pride, joy, and inspiration as students, faculty, and guests alike came together to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

CGC Jhanjeri remains committed to providing a conducive environment for holistic growth and academic excellence, empowering students to become future leaders and catalysts for positive change in society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)