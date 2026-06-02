Business News | Chandan Healthcare Reports FY26 Total Income of Rs 280.67 Cr with EBITDA of Rs 56.84 Cr and PAT of Rs 27.06 Cr

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), - Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading players in the diagnostic sector, having a Pan India presence, has announced its audited Financial Results for Q4 FY26 & FY26.

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Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

FY26

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- Total Income of ₹ 280.67 Cr, YoY growth of 20.43%

- EBITDA of ₹ 56.84 Cr, YoY growth of 31.02%

- EBITDA Margin of 20.25%, YoY growth of 164 Bps

- PAT of ₹ 27.06 Cr, YoY growth of 22.04%

- PAT Margin of 9.64%, YoY growth of 12.71 Bps

Q4FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 77.41 Cr, YoY growth of 18.96%

- EBITDA of ₹ 14.25 Cr, YoY growth of 12.65%

- PAT of ₹ 6.92 Cr, YoY growth of 14.88%

For more details, visit the company's website: https://chandandiagnostic.com/

Note: During the period, pursuant to the implementation of the New Labour Codes and the resultant change in the definition of wages, the Company recognised additional defined benefit obligations based on actuarial valuation in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) 15 - Employee Benefits. The impact pertaining to employee service in prior periods has been recognised as past service cost and disclosed as an Exceptional Item. Accordingly, an amount of ₹0.69 Cr for Q4 FY26 and ₹2.92 Cr for FY26 has been recognised as a one-time and non-recurring adjustment.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, "We are pleased to conclude FY26 on a strong note with Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr, and PAT of ₹27.06 Cr. FY26 has been a year of aggressive expansion, strategic investments, and network scale-up for Chandan Healthcare as we continued to strengthen our operational presence across multiple regions while building long-term growth capabilities for the business.

During the quarter, we expanded our network through new diagnostic centre launches in Mumbai, Kolkata and Raipur while also accelerating the rollout of our exclusive partnership with Jeena Sikho across 13 states, including Chandigarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. We also strengthened our institutional healthcare presence through multiple long-term government healthcare projects across Punjab, Haryana, and Assam, supporting long-term revenue visibility and expanding our advanced radiology capabilities across key healthcare markets.

During the year, we also acquired a comprehensive diagnostic centre in Patna, Bihar, offering both pathology and radiology services, further strengthening our regional presence. The Company also expanded into the franchisee business model and successfully launched more than 130 franchise centres during FY26. Building on this momentum, we are targeting the addition of over 1,000 franchise centres over the next two years. In addition, we have commenced our online business initiatives and plan to further scale our digital healthcare platform in the coming years. Our preventive healthcare check-up programs continue to witness strong traction and are growing steadily across markets.

Looking ahead, we remain highly optimistic about the opportunities in the Indian diagnostics industry and continue to focus on expanding our pan-India centre network, improving utilisation across newly launched centres, and strengthening network coverage through our partnership-led growth strategy with Jeena Sikho. As part of our long-term vision, Chandan Healthcare is also working towards establishing a One District One Lab presence across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two years. We remain committed towards building a scalable, integrated and high-quality diagnostics platform with strong long-term growth visibility.

About Chandan Healthcare LimitedChandan HealthCare Limited, established in 2003, is a leading Pan-India-based diagnostics company and a part of the Chandan Group. The company has a strong presence in 13 states, including Chandigarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. It offers comprehensive pathology, radiology, and diagnostic services under one roof, operating 65+ diagnostic centers and over 400 collection centers. Chandan's customer-centric, company-owned model builds trust and ensures quality. Its pharmacy division, Chandan Pharmacy Limited, complements its integrated healthcare offerings.

Key Strengths & Achievements- One-Stop Diagnostics: Delivers over 3,500 pathology and radiology tests through 12 NABL-accredited labs and 5 NABH MIS-accredited centres, supported by 1,600 skilled professionals.- Consistent Quality: Ensures high standards via a company-operated model, backed by experienced leadership and a loyal workforce.- Diversified Revenue Streams: Serves B2C, B2B, and B2G markets, including individual diagnostics, hospital partnerships, and government contracts, alongside a growing pharmacy division.- Cost-Efficient Operations: Uses refurbished and new high-end machines to optimise costs while maintaining test accuracy.- Customer Loyalty: Drives repeat business through localised pricing, personalised care, and a strong presence in underserved Tier 2/3 markets.- Robust Financials: In F.Y.26, total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr, and PAT of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting strong growth and operational efficiency.Scale & Growth Trajectory- Expanding Footprint: Operates across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, with upcoming centres planned in Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and other states.- Chandan Medical Centres (CMCs): Innovative local hubs offering collection, pharmacy, and teleconsultation services to penetrate new markets.- Strategic Growth: Expanding in 13 states, including Chandigarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, through selective franchising for pathology services, while enhancing digital platforms and direct-to-consumer channels to drive scalable growth.Chandan HealthCare is a trusted leader in diagnostics, blending a strong PAN-India presence with disciplined expansion and customer-focused innovation. With robust financials and a clear growth strategy, it is well-positioned to deliver value to investors and transform healthcare across emerging and metro markets.The company was listed on NSE Emerge on 17th February 2025.

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