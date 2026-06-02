Business News | Chandigarh University Becomes India's First Private University to Establish 'IndiaAI Data Lab' in Collaboration with Intel India

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 2: Chandigarh University inaugurated 'IndiaAI Data Lab' in collaboration with Intel India to improve the employability of students by equipping them with industry-relevant skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science and emerging technologies. As a dedicated space for students to learn foundational technical and career growth skills and build AI solutions, IndiaAI Data lab will provide students of computing and computer science engineering a simulated apprenticeship platform for getting practical skills, hands-on experience and opportunity to work on real-world projects.

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- Chandigarh University Launches MCA Data Science & BCA Data Science Programs in Collaboration with Intel India

The inauguration ceremony of 'IndiaAI Data Lab' at CU's University Institute of Computing (UIC) was graced by Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Prof (Dr) Raghuveer VR; Prof (Dr) Sachin Ahuja, Executive Director (Engineering), Chandigarh University; Prof (Dr) Manisha Malhotra, Director Computing, Chandigarh University and representatives from Intel India.

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The 'IndiaAI Data Lab' will serve as a hub for advanced learning, research, innovation, faculty development, student projects, hackathons, and industry-academia collaboration to provide students with access to cutting-edge AI technologies and practical learning experiences aligned with global industry standards. This Lab will enhance Chandigarh University's technological capabilities to support students with employability skills in Artificial Intelligence, foster innovation, and align with our goal of staying at the forefront of advancements in AI.

In her message on the occasion, Shweta Khurana, Senior Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs, Intel, said, "The launch of the IndiaAI Data Lab at Chandigarh University is an important step towards building AI-ready talent. By providing students with hands-on experience and access to AI PCs, this initiative will enable them to learn, create, and innovate using the latest AI technologies, while helping bridge the gap between academia and industry needs. At Intel, we are committed to empowering students with the skills, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive and lead in an AI-driven world."

In his welcome address, Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "We will like to thank Shweta Khurana, Senior Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs, Intel for her visionary guidance in Intel India's collaboration with Chandigarh University for the establishment of IndiaAI Data Lab at CU Campus. The inauguration of 'IndiaAI Data Lab' at Chandigarh University in collaboration with Intel India is a special occasion because we want to enable students to something extraordinary, something more than routine. Nobody wants boring classroom teaching because it's the activity-based learning, project-based learning, group discussions which make learning interesting. This IndiaAI Data Lab has been established at a private university for the first time not in just Punjab or India. This is truly a matter of pride for us to have such a cutting-edge state of the art lab. This achievement is the culmination of nearly three years of continuous collaboration, planning, and liaisoning efforts between Chandigarh University and Intel India. The partnership has been focused on building future-ready talent equipped with industry-relevant skills in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and emerging technologies."

"The establishment of IndiaAI Data Lab at Chandigarh University is a significant milestone towards strengthening Artificial Intelligence and Data Science education, research, and innovation at Chandigarh University. CU's partnership with Intel is focused on building future-ready talent equipped with industry-relevant skills in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and emerging technologies. IndiaAI Data Lab will serve as a hub for advanced learning, research, innovation, faculty development, student projects, hackathons, and industry-academia collaboration. This Lab will provide CU students with access to cutting-edge AI technologies and practical learning experiences aligned with global industry standards. IndiaAI Data Lab will serve as a hub for advanced learning, research, innovation, faculty development, student projects, hackathons, and industry-academia collaboration. This Lab will provide students with access to cutting-edge AI technologies and practical learning experiences aligned with global industry standards."

Prof (Dr) Seetharam said further strengthening the academic partnership, UIC has launched MCA (Data Science) and BCA (Data Science) programs in association with Intel India. "A unique feature of these programs is that students will have the opportunity to earn Intel Certifications every semester, enhancing their industry readiness and employability in the rapidly evolving digital economy. The collaboration has already yielded remarkable achievements. During the Intel AI Summit held last year, students from the institution demonstrated exceptional innovation and technical expertise. A team of BCA students secured Second Position at the National Level, bringing recognition to the institution and showcasing the effectiveness of industry-integrated learning," he added.

Prof (Dr) Seetharam said as part of this collaboration with Intel India, Chandigarh University conducted Summer School Program - 'AI for Future Workforce', which witnessed participation of more than 2,000 students from MCA, BCA, and Computer Science Engineering (CSE) programs who received training, gaining hands-on exposure to AI tools, technologies, and real-world applications during the Summer School Program.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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