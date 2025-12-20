NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], December 20: Chandigarh University organised its Annual Convocation for the 2024 and 2025 pass out students of management and commerce programs in which 3301 students received their postgraduate (PG) degrees.

Presiding over the Convocation ceremony as the Chief Guests, Satish Chandra Jha, Managing Director, Accenture and Rajesh Dhuddu, Partner and Emerging Tech Leader, PwC awarded PG degrees to students of management and commerce along with Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr Raghuveer VR, Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs, Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Pro VC, Chandigarh University.

The 3301 students were conferred degrees included 3032 students of MBA in HR, Finance, Marketing, International Business, Entrepreneurship, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, 251 students of MBA (Business Analytics) in association with IBM and 18 students of Master of Commerce.

Three students of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and one Master of Commerce (M Com) were awarded Gold Medals for academic excellence. These students included Varun Kumar (MBA-Finance & Marketing), Aanchal Pawar (MBA-Finance and Human Resources), Deepika (MBA- Business Analytics) and Mattery (M Com).

In his keynote address, the Chief Guest, Satish Jha, Managing Director, Accenture Services, said, "The tech world is growing at a very fast pace and you will have to keep re-skilling, up-skilling and cross-skilling yourself because the technology will keep on changing. So, given the opportunity we have globally based on the knowledge and experience, let's capitalize on the emerging market that we have."

Sharing mantra for success, Jha said, "Be digital and technology focused going forward because the revolution is happening in the digital space that is where you know people are talking about AI and we all are witnessing how AI is actually shaping our life and can reshape our life in future. Maybe in four or five years, you will witness a different paradigm of life itself. Be part of a solution than a problem. Always own a problem and try to be a guy who can actually fix the problem. And that's how you will be known for solving problems. Embrace changes and competition because that's where innovation happens. Unless we accept the fact that change is inevitable and we have to keep a pace with the change which is happening globally and in the market place. That will bring lot of innovations, lot of prosperity in our life. Be honest to yourself and more importantly help each other. Help others to grow as well. That should be the core values of any individual because we all are human beings. We should be known by our human values that we practice."

Sharing his mantra of success with students, Rajesh Dhuddu, Partner and Emerging Tech Leader, PwC, "It's imperative to have purpose and passion in life. When you do your work as a worship, it becomes enjoyable. If you work for a company which pays you one rupee, give at least two rupees' worth of work back to the company. And I can assure you when you inculcate this kind of a skill, no AI can replace you. I repeat, no AI can replace you. When I hire people, I don't look for skill but for will because if you have will, the skill will come automatically. Eklavya (legendary figure from the Hindu epic Mahabharata) has a burning will to learn and the skill came automatically to him. If you are able to get that will in a proper place, then skill will come automatically. Be a giver in life. The most important gift that a person can give to others is time. Never ever sacrifice or become subservient when it comes to matters of integrity. Lift everyone who comes in your path. If you can't lift them, at least don't hurt them."

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University stands tall in terms of its achievements made in the last 13 years. From 2012 till now in 2025, remarkable progress has been by the University in academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, sports and culture. With these achievements, Chandigarh University has become a global hub of education with students from all over India and over 2500 students from foreign countries. For the last three years consecutively, Chandigarh University has been ranked India's number 1 private university in the most trusted global ranking QS University Asia Rankings. That is really an extraordinary accomplishment. Not only the QS, if you look at India today, the most trusted ranking of the government of India, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), CU is in the 19th place which is a big achievement for a very young university like Chandigarh University because other Universities have taken like 50 to 100 years to reach to that top 20 position. Chandigarh University has published more than 21,000 publications and filed more than 5,300 patents. CU is the first private university to win MAKA trophy for two years in a row. All these things are possible because of the hard work of our leadership, faculty, and definitely the students. All this is not possible without very consistent constant effort, leadership commitment, and the effort by students and the faculty."

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

