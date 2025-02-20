PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], February 20: More than 834 students of Travel Tourism and Hotel Management at Chandigarh University got campus placements during 2023 and 2024. There has been a substantial jump of 38% in the number of job offers being given to students of Hospitality and Tourism Management in comparison to previous years.

While 76 tourism and hospitality management students of Chandigarh University, which was ranked number 1 in India for excellence in Hospitality and Leisure Management as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, received multiple job offers in past two years, the highest package offered to Chandigarh University students rose from Rs. 10 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) in 2023 to Rs. 21 LPA in 2024. The average salary package offered to Chandigarh University's Tourism and Hotel Management students in 2024 was Rs. 3.31 LPA.

As many as 381 student of hotel management at Chandigarh University secured jobs in International & Indian Five Star hotels, Quick Service Restaurants and Retail Management companies in 2023 and 2024. Of these, 327 Chandigarh University students secured jobs in 18 Five Star Hotels including The Oberoi Bengaluru, Hilton Bangalore, Trident Gurgaon, The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, Radisson Jaipur City Centre, Marriot Gurgaon, Sheraton Hyderabad, Vivanta by Taj Surajkund, Taj Lake Palace Udaipur, Accor, Imperial Delhi, ITC Grand Chola, The Leela Palace Jaipur, Wildflower Hall Shimla, Pullman and Oberoi Sukhvilas in the past two years.

As many as 310 students of Chandigarh University received internship offers from World's number 1 entertainment company, Walt Disney World at Florida in USA out of which 76 students from Travel Tourism and Hotel Management have completed internships till now and received job offers as well. The selected students have been offered three months' training during which they would be paid US$ 300 per week as the training stipend and in addition the company would be looking after their boarding and lodging at Disneyland.

When it comes to aviation, travel and tourism sectors, 391 students of Chandigarh University secured jobs in 22 international and national airlines and travel companies in 2023 and 2024 with the highest package of Rs. 7 LPA.

In the aviation sector, Chandigarh University students were offered 205 jobs by 16 Airlines in the past two years. In 2024, of the 95 jobs offered by Airlines to CU students, 10 were offered by seven internarial airlines including Lufthansa Airways, British Airways, Air France, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Oman Airways. The domestic airlines which offered jobs to Chandigarh University students included Indigo, Go Air, Spice Jet and Air India.

In Tour and Travel Management, 73 students of Chandigarh University secured jobs in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, of the 12 Tour and Travel Management companies which made top offers included Thomas Cook India, Pickyourtrail, Zenith Leisure Holidays, EaseMyTrip.com, TBO.COM, SITA, Sonalika, Bout, Satguru Travels, Akbar Travel and SOTC.

Congratulating Tourism and Hospitality Management students for securing positions in top national and international brands in the industry, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said the University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (UITHM) at Chandigarh University is India's best hospitality institute.

"We not only send our students for internship right from 5th Semester and all our students get jobs in the industry by the end of the 6th Semester. This way, we provide 100% placement provided to all the students before the completion of the degree during internship and on the job training," he said.

"Our offer world class curriculum which has been designed after taking the required inputs from Industry experts, students, alumni and other stakeholders. Chandigarh University students benefit from a dynamic academic environment led by a team of seasoned faculty with a wealth of expertise both in academia and industry. This rich blend equips Chandigarh University students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to excel in their professional careers. Our commitment to delivering top-tier education and opportunities is further strengthened by the strong support and partnerships we have cultivated within the tourism, hospitality, and aviation industries," he added.

He further said, "We enhance professional portfolio of our students with industry-aligned programs, cutting-edge infrastructure, exceptional placements, and more. Our innovative teaching methods prioritize experiential learning, equipping students with hands-on experience using licensed hotel software like Opera PMS, preparing them for successful careers in hotel management. Additionally, we offer demo training on Galileo software, used in the travel and tourism industry for booking flights, hotels, car rentals, and more."

While 123 students secured jobs at the Front Office Department of the Five Star Hotels, 174 students got jobs in the Food Production Department, 55 students were placed in the Food and Beverage department and 29 in the Housekeeping Department of Five Star Hotels in the past two years. Quick Service Restaurants as well as Retail Management companies including Jubilant and Delhi Duty Free offered 54 jobs to CU students in the past two years.

- In 2023 -24, 834 students of Tourism and Hotel Management programs secured jobs in top companies.- 76 Chandigarh University students received multiple job offers Tourism and Hospitality Management.- The highest salary package offered to Chandigarh University students doubled from Rs. 10 LPA in 2023 to Rs. 21 LPA in 2024.- And 381 students secured jobs in prestigious Five-Star Hotels such as The Oberoi, Hilton, Taj, and Marriot.- 205 positions were offered by 16 Airlines, including international airlines like Lufthansa and British Airways.- 73 students secured jobs in leading travel companies, including Thomas Cook and EaseMyTrip.- UITHM- Chandigarh University's Hotel and Tourism Management institution ranks No. 1 in India for Hospitality and Leisure Management by QS World Subject Rankings 2024.- 310 students have bagged internship offers from Walt Disney Florida, USA.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

